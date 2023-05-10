Trent Harris will fly Thursday morning from his home in Orlando, Fla., to Denver. He hopes to stick around a while in the Mile High City.

Harris, an outside linebacker who led the XFL with 9.5 sacks for the Houston Roughnecks, will take part as a veteran tryout player in a Broncos rookie minicamp running Friday through Sunday. On Monday, he will become eligible, along with all other XFL players, to sign with an NFL team.

“The whole goal of the XFL was to hopefully get an opportunity in the NFL, and I got that going out this weekend,’’ Harris said in an interview with The Denver Gazette. “I’m going out there with nothing but the goal of having them keep me there after the three-day minicamp, and that’s all my mind is set on right now.”

Harris, who played in 19 regular-season games with Miami and the New York Giants from 2019-21, said he also got tryout invitations from the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and some other teams but he deemed the Broncos the best option. He likes their 3-4 defense and that they have an apparent need for a pass rusher.

“Absolutely,” Harris said. “And they were one of the first teams to reach out to me, so that always means a lot to me, too.”

Perhaps anticipating a possible signing of Harris, the Broncos on Wednesday released outside linebacker Jake Martin. He had $1 million guaranteed on a contract for 2023 but the move saved $3.82 million of salary-cap room.

With the Roughnecks, Harris, 27, was coached by Wade Phillips, a former Broncos head coach and defensive coordinator. Phillips said the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Harris has what it takes to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster.

“They should sign him,’’ Phillips said. “He can rush the passer and he’s really smart. He’s really athletic. He’s big enough and fast enough. He’s a really good player on special teams. I really don’t know why he was in our league except to get an opportunity. But talent-wise, he should be in the NFL. He’s going to make it somewhere.”

It has been a rocky road for Harris in the NFL. Despite leading the University of Miami with 8.5 sacks in 2017, he went undrafted in 2018. He signed as a free agent with New England but spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

After being waived by the Patriots before the start of the 2019 season, Harris was claimed by the Dolphins and got into 11 games with them, with three starts. But Harris was waived by Miami before the start of the 2020 season.

In 2020 and 2021, he was mostly on the practice squad for the Giants but did get into eight games in those two seasons. Then he was waived twice in 2022, once by the Giants, later by the Ravens.

“I went back home and was still training and was volunteering coaching at my high school team,’’ Harris said of helping out at Winter Park High School, his alma mater in suburban Orlando. "If I didn’t get picked up by an NFL team that year, I was contemplating maybe just hanging it up and moving on to the next chapter of my life.”

But Las Vegas signed Harris to the practice squad for the final four weeks of last season. Then the Roughnecks called, and he jumped at the opportunity to play in the spring league.

“I thought the competition was great,’’ Harris said. “You had to fight every day in practice for playing time because everybody wants to get back to the NFL.’’

Harris had his sack total in nine games during the 10-game regular season, missing one due to an ankle injury. The Roughnecks won the South Division but lost to open the playoffs, 26-11 to the Arlington Renegades.

“He’s fast,’’ said running back Jacques Patrick, who also will be a tryout player at Denver’s minicamp and who faced the Roughnecks twice with the San Antonio Brahmas after also playing against Harris while at Orlando’s Timber Creek High School and Florida State. “He gets off the ball quick. He’s got moves. He’s fast and he’s physical and he makes plays.”

Harris said it was important to show NFL teams what he could do while playing regularly for the first time since he was in college. And he believes he’s a better player now than ever.

“I think when you get older, you learn to take care of your body better and you understand movements better,’’ he said. “And when it comes to watching films, I’ve learned from a lot of veterans on how to watch film and critique offensive linemen and what moves work against them.”

Now, Harris will test himself against linemen at the Broncos’ minicamp. He was asked if he still might next week entertain any possible offers from other teams.

“I would assume that if I have a good workout there and they want to sign me, I’d stay there," he said.