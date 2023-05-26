When Zach Allen needs pointers for rushing the passer or buying furniture, he has a go-to guy.

Before signing as a free agent with the Broncos in March, the defensive end played for the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons, the past two spent as a teammate of the legendary J.J. Watt. Watt, a defensive end who was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, mentored Allen and will continue to do so following his recent retirement.

“I can really only speak highly about him,’’ Allen said during the first week of organized team activities. “I think I was able to learn from him, obviously, and I’m very fortunate for that. I think last year, it was a really good opportunity. We had great on-field and off-field chemistry and I’m still picking his brain for ideas. He’s helping me pick furniture right now for my new house.”

Watt last season had 12 1/2 sacks in 16 games and Allen had 5 1/2 in 13 games. Allen showed enough potential to get a three-year, $45.75 million contract from the Broncos.

“It definitely was a brand-new kind of experience but it worked out well for everybody involved, and it’s my time to prove it,’’ Allen said of getting big money.

Allen said he “definitely” can “improve” on his sack numbers. And while any instruction he gets from Watt likely will be over the phone, he has another go-to guy right here in Denver.

Throughout his tenure in Arizona, Allen’s defensive coordinator was Vance Joseph. Joseph now has that role with the Broncos, returning after being the team's head coach from 2017-18.

“(That) definitely was a big part,’’ Allen said of signing with the Broncos. “I think Vance is one of the best coaches in the NFL and I was really fortunate to be with him for four years and, if you have a chance to make it five, six, seven, then you’re going to do that. So really I’m a believer in his stuff and his coaching style and at this point he’s just a really good friend.’’

Allen was intrigued by another connection on the Broncos. When he was a freshman at Boston College in 2015, Denver star safety Justin Simmons was a senior.

"I love Justin," Allen said. “He’s a big reason why I came here, too.”

Allen said Denver’s 3-4 defense is “pretty similar” to the one in Arizona and there is “just different language.” He said it was a “really smooth” transition being on the field for OTAs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Allen arrived as the replacement for Dre’Mont Jones, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Seattle. Former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris, now a football analyst, immediately liked the move that his former team made in March.

“I love the signing of Zach Allen,’’ Harris said. "I think that’s the steal of free agency.”

Watt liked the move as well. After Allen signed, Watt wrote on Twitter, “Love this for my guy. Works his (butt) off, studies his (butt) off, cares immensely. Can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds. Well deserved.”

Watt made no mention of Allen’s ability to pick out furniture.