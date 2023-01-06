Denver coach David Carle wasn’t about to sugarcoat what went wrong in his team’s first game back from the three-week holiday break.
“We’ve gotta give ourselves a chance from our work ethic,” Carle said after the Pioneers (16-5-0) suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Alaska Fairbanks (11-8-2).
For just about all of the 60 minutes of hockey played on Friday night at Magness Arena, DU was beaten to just about every loose puck, failed to advance the puck up the ice and put much pressure on a team that came in with one goal in mind — prove they could play with the defending national champions.
Fairbanks did just that and Carle believes it wasn’t because his team was off for three weeks while their opponents played last weekend.
“They obviously won a lot more races (to the puck) than we did, which was disappointing,” Carle said. “I don’t put that on the break. I thought we had a really good week of practice. I just thought we got out-willed by a hungrier team in our own building.”
It was a good night for both goalies as none of the four goals came during even strength, 5-on-5 play.
DU captain Justin Lee was hit with a 5-minute major penalty for boarding a few minutes into the second period and Alaska took full advantage, finding the back of the net twice during the man-advantage.
If there’s one area to critique this year’s Pioneer team, it’s the penalty kill. They rank near the bottom of the country in penalty kill percentage and the special teams struggles have been a common thread in almost every loss this season.
Carle made some tweaks to his lines for the game and for the most part, it didn’t work.
The only line that Carle felt did much of anything in terms of generating offense — the fourth line — was the one that typically has the responsibility of setting the tone physically with junior Connor Caponi at center.
“Our fourth line was pretty good at being able to advance pucks up the ice and they actually got pucks below the goal line and were able to generate some chances, but it definitely was way too inconsistent with our other three lines,” Carle said.
This was the third time this season DU has dropped the opening game of a home series. On the first two occasions against St. Cloud State and Miami (Ohio), the Pioneers were able to respond in the Saturday games and come away with wins.
DU is now well aware of how it has to play against this Fairbanks team — the only question is whether or not they’re willing to play that way.
“They showed up to work,” Lee, the DU captain, said. “We have more to give in our locker room.”