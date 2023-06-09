The action started well before tipoff Friday.

The Denver Nuggets added a couple of draft picks via trade with Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

The Nuggets will receive the 37th pick in the upcoming draft, the Thunder's lowest first-round selection in 2024 and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for a protected first-round pick in 2029. ESPN was first to report the details of the trade.

As it stands, the Nuggets have the 37th and 40th picks in this year's draft, which is set for June 22. The Thunder have four first-round picks in 2024, and Denver will receive the least valuable pick of the bunch.

The move allows Denver to add some young players on team-friendly contracts to the team's core. The Nuggets will pay Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon a sum of roughly $145 million in the 2024-25 season.