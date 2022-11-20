The opportunity remained the same, and Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. made the most of it the second time around.
With Denver again without Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) and Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness) for the second straight game in three days in Dallas, Hyland and Porter had more freedom on offense. They also became the focus of the Mavericks’ defense, and Porter (4-15) and Hyland (5-16) struggled with scoring efficiency as the Mavericks cruised to a 28-point win Friday.
Hyland bounced back with a career-high 29 points in Sunday’s 98-97 win, while Porter made the biggest shot of the night. After Hyland scored his final points of the night from the free-throw line, the Nuggets got a stop. The second-year point guard saw a lot of bodies standing between him and the rim and lofted a pass over the defense to Porter. While Porter missed his first four attempts from 3 on the night, Porter sunk his final shot over Dallas star Luka Doncic, which proved to be the game-winner.
“I just threw it over the top of them,” Hyland told the Altitude broadcast postgame. “I had all my faith in MP(J) to hit that shot. That’s a big shot for us.”
While the perimeter shooting wasn’t there for much of the night, Porter made up for a slow start and some missed free throws with a series of tough finishes around the rim. He finished with 14 points on 11 shots. He also made a few nice defensive plays, including a broken-up alley-oop, and finished with five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Hyland also got off to a slower start. He scored two points in the first quarter and six more in the second. He matched his first-half output with eight points in the third before scoring 13 in the fourth, including Denver’s first nine points of the period. Of Denver’s 19 fourth-quarter points, Hyland scored or assisted on all but three of them. He finished 10 of 21 from the field and 3 of 8 on 3-pointers and added six assists, three rebounds, one steal and a block.
After losing consecutive games for the first time this season, Hyland and Porter propelled the Nuggets to a valuable shorthand win Sunday.
Jordan's chain game
Asking DeAndre Jordan to mimic Nikola Jokic’s play would be far too big of an ask.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone previously acknowledged that Jordan being himself would be enough for the Nuggets, and that proved to be the case Sunday.
Jordan was presented the team’s Defensive Player of the Game chain for being himself. The veteran center played within himself, making 4 of his 5 shots, and did the dirty work. His 17 rebounds helped the Nuggets finish with a 44-36 edge on the glass. No other Nugget grabbed more than five rebounds.
Health check
The Nuggets won’t release an updated injury report for Tuesday’s game until sometime Monday, but the Nuggets could be close to getting some bodies back.
Gordon can return as soon as he feels up to it, since he’s avoided the league’s health and safety protocols. That would be a big boost to the rotation, especially if Jeff Green needs some time off after exiting early in Sunday’s game.
Jokic, who entered COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, is at the point where he just needs to produce one negative rapid test to return, and Murray, who joined Jokic in protocols on Thursday, is just a couple of days behind.
Nuggets 98. Mavericks 97
What happened: The second quarter started tied at 25, and the Nuggets established a 10-point lead in the second but needed a bizarre sequence to close within one at halftime. The Nuggets held the Mavericks to 18 points in the third to take a five-point lead to the fourth. Bones Hyland took over in the final quarter, and the Nuggets got one last stop in the final seconds to improve to 10-6 on the season.
What went right: Considering the circumstances, the Nuggets produced their best defensive effort of the season. Despite playing without three regular starters once again, the Nuggets held Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to 97 points, the fewest Denver has allowed in a game this season. After Doncic went for a 30-point triple-double in Friday’s win, the Nuggets did a better job of making someone else beat them. Josh Green led Dallas with 23 points, one more than Doncic. Bruce Brown again was the primary defender on Dallas’ Most Valuable Player candidate.
What went wrong: Jeff Green, who started in Gordon’s place, exited after a transition dunk five minutes in and did not return. He headed to the tunnel immediately after a timeout. When the Nuggets are at full strength, Green has been a valuable contributor off the bench with his ability to play power forward or center in small-ball lineups.
Highlight of the night: In one of the weirder sequences of the season, Luka Doncic was ruled to have stepped out of bounds with two seconds left in the second quarter before hitting what looked like a buzzer-beating 3. The review was finished after both teams left the court, so the final two seconds of the second quarter was played after the typical halftime break. Vlatko Cancar made it worth the hassle, as he splashed a jumper from a couple of steps behind midcourt, making it a one-point Mavericks lead to start the third. The six-point swing proved costly for Dallas.
On deck: The Nuggets host the Pistons on Tuesday before heading back out on the road for a couple of games.