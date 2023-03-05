Playing fast could help the Denver Nuggets’ second unit get up to speed.

As Bruce Brown explained following Sunday’s practice at Ball Arena, the new and, hopefully, improved bench unit is still susceptible to quiet stretches.

“We go stints where we can’t score the ball and other teams go on runs,” Brown said.

There hasn’t been a lot of continuity in that group. Brown has spent stretches of the season filling out the starting five. There was a recent changing of the guard when Bones Hyland was traded, and eventually replaced by Reggie Jackson. Jeff Green and Vlakto Cancar have taken turns serving as the back-up power forward, while DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji started the season switching off as Nikola Jokic’s backup before Thomas Bryant was acquired. Christian Braun was in the rotation earlier in the season, but the recent acquisitions have relegated the rookie to more infrequent play in the games Nuggets coach Michael Malone uses just four reserves.

While Jackson and Bryant have become second-unit regulars, they’re still not all the way caught up. Brown said there’s still parts of the playbook to learn and chemistry to be built, which puts more importance on getting stops and sprinting the other way.

“We got to get out in transition,” Brown said. “We can’t be in the half-court, running plays 24/7, because I don’t think that’s effective for us.”

Establishing chemistry could come with a slight delay. Cancar missed Friday’s game with a wrist sprain and is questionable for Monday’s game against Toronto, while Bryant is probable after spraining an ankle and suffering a hip contusion against Memphis. With Jokic dealing with foul trouble Friday and Bryant testing his ankle on the sideline, Malone began the fourth quarter with Green and starting power forward Aaron Gordon as his second-unit frontcourt.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We’re able to switch 1 through 5, keep them away from the basket. They’re a paint scoring team. It allowed us to play with a lot more pace, get out in transition. We did some great things,” Green said of that stretch.

“It’s a lot of different aspects that we can create offensively with that lineup.”

The Nuggets won the first four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run, giving the Nuggets a seven-point cushion when Jokic returned for the rest of the game. Malone said he’s comfortable using those smaller bigs together when the situation is right. There’s a lot of versatility on both ends of the court given Green and Gordon’s shared combination of skill and athleticism.

Speed and intensity can make up for some of the unavoidable mistakes while the Nuggets figure out who and what their second unit will become.

“I think we should play a little bit faster,” Green said of the second unit.

“When it’s a different lineup, we’ve got to play different ways. I think it’s a game-by-game situation, but I think, for us whoever’s in, in the second unit it has to be defensive effort.”