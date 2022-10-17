The boring stuff could make the longest-awaited Nuggets season the most exciting.
Knowing opponents’ offensive tendencies, sprinting back in transition, effectively communicating pick-and-roll coverage and limiting teams to one shot won’t bring the Ball Arena crowd to its feet like a no-look assist from Nikola Jokic, a driving dunk from Jamal Murray or one of Michael Porter Jr.’s effortless 3-pointers.
But the basics could be the difference as the Nuggets attempt to win their first NBA title.
“We understand that you can’t be 15th in the NBA in defensive efficiency and be serious about winning at a high level,” coach Michael Malone said at the team’s media day. “You look at the two teams in the NBA Finals; they were (No.) 1 and 2.”
Malone and general manager Calvin Booth watched Golden State’s triumph over Boston and wondered what type of players could help take their franchise to its first NBA Finals. The Celtics and Warriors, the team that eliminated the Nuggets in five games in the first round, had something the Nuggets didn’t.
“As you looked at the playoffs and you looked at the teams that were playing late, (you notice) their versatility, the size, the toughness, the defense,” Malone said.
Enter Bruce Brown, a versatile defender Malone maintains guards Boston star Jayson Tatum as well as just about anyone; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a valued three-and-'D' guy on the 2020 Lakers squad that beat the Nuggets on their way to the title in the bubble; and DeAndre Jordan, an All-Defense first-teamer in 2015 and 2016 who’s looking to show he can still provide valuable rim protection. The only player on the Nuggets roster this season to win an NBA championship understands the importance of the not-so-fun fundamentals.
“Yeah,” Caldwell-Pope answered when asked if the Nuggets were displaying some championship habits in the preseason. “But the most important thing is communication. That’s going to be big for us.”
The offseason provided plenty of opportunities to talk on and off the court. Jeff Green hosted a mini camp in Miami. Aaron Gordon had the team to his warehouse-turned-loft, which includes a basketball court, for a workout before some paintball. While in San Diego, players attended a Padres game and played golf together, in addition to the scheduled on-court bonding.
“That stuff didn’t happen a lot last year,” Malone said of the extracurriculars. “What I feel is different is a tremendous group of leaders, guys being vocal and guys being really connected. … Returning, new players and veterans alike who understand the importance of the opportunity that we have. You don’t want to waste that opportunity.”
The last two opportunities to make a run were spoiled by Murray’s knee injury that forced him to miss the last two postseasons and Porter’s back surgery that shut him down after the first nine games of last season. After 18 months, the Nuggets can finally pair the explosive offense provided by Jokic, Murray and Porter with some defensive-minded reinforcements.
“We kind of all have a sense that this is a really special group in terms of the differences that we all bring to the floor,” Porter said. “It’s just exciting to see it. I think it’s going to be a fun year.”
Jokic kept the offense operating at an elite level — his back-to-back Most Valuable Player trophies and Denver’s 114.5 offensive rating last season serve as valuable proof — even when his costars were sidelined with injury. The Jokic-Murray two-man game that's been a hallmark of tight games should return in no time.
“We just kind of read and react. It’s so natural. It’s so easy,” Murray said. “I think that’s the beauty of playing with each other and playing with us — we really don’t care. If he has the matchup, I just throw it to him. If I have the matchup, I have it. It’s just free flowing, so I think we’ll pick up just fine.”
The other end is where improvement, especially from Jokic, is most vital. Malone said Denver’s field-goal percentage allowed at the rim was not only the worst in the NBA last season but the worst mark recorded in a couple of decades.
“Our goal is to be a top-five defense. There’s a direct correlation between defending at a high level and winning. For us to make that step, Nikola has to be even better,” Malone said. “Is he going to lead the league in block shots per game? No, he’s not. We don’t want that, but he can communicate more effectively. He can protect the rim more effectively.”
Jokic said Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon will anchor the starting unit’s defense. That should allow him to focus on the simpler things like being in the right place at the right time and communicating with his teammates.
“Maybe I can be a bad one-on-one defensive player, but I can be a good team-defense player,” Jokic said. “I think that’s how we can plug holes if we have some holes in our defense.”
There are many uncontrollables that will help decide next season’s champion. Some of those misfortunes cost the Nuggets a couple of seasons as a serious contender, but the team seems more concerned with the things in their power, as boring as they might be.
“I think they understand the opportunity we have now that we are somewhat healthy … to be a much-improved defensive team, which will help us go from a 48-win team to a team that can have home-court (advantage) in the first round,” Malone said. “And ultimately, hopefully, win a championship.”