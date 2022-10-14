The Nuggets closed the preseason with three quarters of a dress rehearsal in a 119-112 win over the Warriors on Friday in San Francisco.
Bones Hyland led the all scorers with 18 points off the bench for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic added 17 apiece for Denver. Jeff Green (13), Aaron Gordon (11) and Davon Reed reached double figures for the Nuggets.
Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga each scored 17 points to pace the Warriors.
Both teams played their typical starters until the fourth quarter with the exception of Bruce Brown filling in Jamal Murray’s spot in Denver’s starting lineup. The Nuggets had a four-point lead after the first quarter. The Warriors led 64-56 at halftime behind a 36-point second quarter.
Both teams’ starters took the court to start the third, and the Nuggets regained a lead behind a 24-14 run to start the quarter. The Nuggets stretched the lead to 14 to start the fourth quarter, and the starters got the rest of the night off. Ish Smith, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji closed out the preseason for the Nuggets. Denver won its last three preseason games to finish with a 3-2 record.
The Nuggets will return to San Francisco next Friday for their second game of the regular season.
What went Right: Most importantly, there did not appear to be any new injuries for the Nuggets. On a secondary level, the Nuggets dominated the third quarter 42-20. Jokic and the starters set the tone before Hyland came in and carried the bench to close the quarter.
What went Wrong: Murray was inactive for a third consecutive game to close the preseason. While the plan was never for him to play in all five preseason games, and the team maintains it’s not a serious hamstring/thigh injury, Murray would have ideally played more minutes alongside the starters this preseason. The Nuggets also allowed the Warriors to dominate the second quarter, 36-24.
Highlight of the Night: Jokic scored five straight points to give the Nuggets a lead midway through the third quarter. Jokic started by splashing an open 3-pointer before he sealed his man and caught a lofted pass from Aaron Gordon for a dunk. Both plays indicate Jokic is comfortable with his bothersome right wrist to start the season. Honorable mentions: Aaron Gordon’s strong one-handed dunk in the opening minutes and DeAndre Jordan’s alley-oop finish in the fourth quarter.
On Deck: The Nuggets will head back to Denver for a couple of days before opening the regular season Wednesday at the Utah Jazz.