One demon was exorcised Friday in San Francisco, while another lingers.
The Nuggets beat the Warriors, which eliminated the Nuggets in five games in the first-round of last year’s playoffs, 128-123, but Denver opted to sit Jamal Murray, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the Chase Center court last April, for Denver’s first matchup with the defending champions.
Bruce Brown started in Murray’s spot alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic and finished as Denver’s second-leading scorer.
Brown made his first three shots and finished with 20 points, including a tough mid-range bucket a crucial 3-pointer and a fast-break dunk that put the Nuggets up three with 13 seconds left. He made eight of 10 shots, three of four from 3-point range, and added five assists and a steal.
With Brown playing primarily with the starters, Bones Hyland stayed in his role as the lead guard in the second unit with Christian Braun filling Brown’s role as the sixth man. Hyland led the bench with 14 points, Braun stuffed the stat sheet in an expanded role. The rookie finished with 4 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 22-plus minutes of playing time.
Murray is expected to be available for Saturday’s home opener against the Thunder.
Defense does just enough
Michael Malone got his wish, if only for a quarter.
After giving up 34 points in the first quarter, Malone said he challenged his team to be stingier during an interview on the ESPN broadcast.
He got what he wanted in the second quarter, as Denver’s defense flew around to contest shots and limited the Warriors to 18 points in the second quarter, but Golden State got back to its efficient offense in the third. Draymond Green scored his first 7 points in the third, and the Warriors cut Denver’s advantage to 10 behind a 36-point third quarter.
A couple more undisciplined defensive possessions on Stephen Curry, who led the Warriors with 34 points, allowed Golden State to close within five points late. Michael Porter Jr. came up with a big block when Curry drove for a layup, and Jokic came up with a solid contest in the final minutes, which helped the Nuggets hold on despite Golden State’s 35-point fourth quarter.
NUGGETS 128, WARRIORS 123
What Happened: Denver’s bench closed the first quarter on a 10-3 run to take a six-point lead to the second quarter and stretched the lead to 18 by halftime. The Warriors got back in the game with one of their patented third-quarter runs, but the Nuggets (1-1) held them off for their first win of the season.
What Went Right: The Nuggets needed a vintage Nikola Jokic night and got it. The back-to-back MVP finished with 26 points on 13 shots and added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season.
What Went Wrong: Denver turnovers helped the Warriors get back in the game. The Nuggets turned it over 20 times, which led to 27 of Golden State’s points.
Highlight of the Night: Bones Hyland’s handles were on display. A quick hesitation move got him to the free throw line in the first half, and he spun past a defender in the third to set up Christian Braun’s first NBA bucket.
