NBA executives started cramming Wednesday.

The league released its new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) — all 676 pages of it — Wednesday afternoon. The CBA goes into effect Saturday. Free agency begins Friday afternoon, leaving front offices little time to absorb a lot of relevant information.

Fortunately for Calvin Booth’s staff, the Nuggets have two clear courses of action.

The preferred route is re-signing Bruce Brown in free agency. Last week, Brown became an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option for next season worth $6.8 million. The Nuggets can’t offer Brown a salary of more than $7.8 million next season, but could offer a longer and more lucrative contract ahead of the 2024-25 season if he agrees to return to Denver.

Other teams could pay Brown more than double what the Nuggets can offer next season. Brown and Nuggets coach Michael Malone spoke openly about a return during the team’s championship celebration, and Jamal Murray added to the speculation when he congratulated Brown on a new contract during a video interview with BeINsports France, but nothing can be finalized until Friday.

🔴 Son titre avec les Nuggets, sa grave blessure, Wemby... L'interview exclusive de Jamal Murray avec @SoFrenchProd ! pic.twitter.com/NAzVdZw8jb — NBAextra (@NBAextra) June 28, 2023

If Brown returns, it will almost ensure the Nuggets exceed the first apron of the luxury tax, which starts at $172 million. That limits what the team can do in the buyout market and with its traded-player exceptions. There’s a second apron of about $182.5 million, with even harsher penalties the Nuggets would like to avoid. The Nuggets would likely be left to fill the roster with players on minimum contracts that range from just under $1 million to roughly $3 million, depending on experience, should Brown return.

If Brown does not return, the Nuggets have a few more options. They could offer the taxpayer mid-level exception, worth roughly $5 million. Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), JaVale McGee (Mavericks) and Donte DiVincenzo (Warriors) were among the players to sign that kind of deal last season. They have a few traded-player exceptions, including one worth more than $9 million that expires July 6, which would be helpful if they want to explore a trade. Either way, the Nuggets figure to have the ability to add one more player making between $5 million and $10 million, while filling out the roster with minimum contracts.

Heading into free agency, the Nuggets have 10 players under contract for next season, including the entire starting five from last season. Their combined contracts are worth roughly $165 million, which ensures the Nuggets will pay the luxury tax once again. That does not include either of Denver’s second-round picks, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson, since they are not guaranteed contracts like first-rounders or Jack White and Collin Gillespie, Denver’s two-way players last season. The Denver Gazette confirmed both White and Gillespie received two-way qualifying offers, making them restricted free agents.

NBA teams can have three players on two-way contracts starting this season. It seems likely a team in Denver’s situation would use all three.

Jeff Green, Reggie Jackson, DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant are also unrestricted free agents from last year’s team. Green previously told The Denver Gazette he hoped to play a couple of more seasons in Denver before retiring.

The Nuggets could use more depth at point guard, especially if Brown departs, and center.

Nuggets salary situation to start free agency

Nikola Jokic, $47.6 million

Jamal Murray, $33.8 million

Michael Porter Jr., $33.4 million

Aaron Gordon, $22.3 million

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, $14.7 million

Zeke Nnaji, $4.3 million

Christian Braun, $2.9 million

Julian Strawther, $2.4 million*

Peyton Watson, $2.3 million

Vlatko Cancar, $2.2 million

*cap hold since Strawther hasn’t officially signed

Figures via spotrac