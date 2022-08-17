DENVER • The NBA released the complete schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday, and the Denver Nuggets will have to adjust holiday plans.
The Nuggets will host the Suns on Christmas Day, one of 16 Nuggets games slated for a national television broadcast. Denver starts its season on Oct. 19 in Utah and finishes the 82-game slate with a home game against the Kings on April 9. In between, the Nuggets will play 12 sets of back-to-backs, or games on consecutive days.
The schedule starts with 13 of 19 games away from Ball Arena before the Dec. 18 game against Charlotte starts a streak of 15 of 19 games at Ball Arena.
Here are 10 dates to circle on the calendar:
Oct. 19: Nuggets at Jazz, 7 p.m.
After a couple of seasons marred by injuries, the Nuggets will hope to be healthy for the season opener. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. haven’t been in the starting lineup together since April 12, 2021, the night Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament. After two shorthanded trips to the playoffs since, a full-strength Nuggets squad will be a welcome sight to start the season against a Jazz squad that will play its first game without Rudy Gobert.
Oct. 21: Nuggets at Warriors, 7 p.m.
The Nuggets won’t have to wait long to see how they stack up with the defending champions. The Warriors eliminated the Nuggets in five games in a first-round series last season, and Denver will return to the scene of last season’s finale in the second game of this season. The rematch will be broadcast on ESPN.
Oct. 22: Thunder at Nuggets, 7 p.m.
While Murray and Porter planned to be ready to start the season, it’s uncertain if either will be cleared to play in games on consecutive days to start the season. The home opener against Oklahoma City will provide the first glimpse as to how the Nuggets will handle their healing stars.
Dec. 14: Wizards at Nuggets, 7 p.m.
The Nuggets’ media team has a couple of months to prepare the "thank-you" videos. Washington’s trip to Denver will mark the return of a few people heavily involved in the Nuggets’ ascension to contender status. Monte Morris and Will Barton III will play their first games in Denver after the offseason trade that brought Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to Denver, while Wes Unseld Jr., a former assistant to Michael Malone, enters his second season as coach of the Wizards.
Dec. 25: Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m.
The Nuggets make their return to the Christmas Day slate with a chance to make a statement against one of the Western Conference’s top teams the past couple of seasons. The game could get even more interesting if the Suns, one of Kevin Durant’s reported preferred landing spots, decide to make a deal. Phoenix’s trip to Denver caps a five-game holiday lineup.
Dec. 30: Heat at Nuggets, 7 p.m.
Get the Spiderman memes ready. Nikola Jokic and fellow Serb Nikola Jovic will meet for the first time as NBA players. The Nuggets hosted Jovic for a pre-draft workout, and he was available when Denver picked Christian Braun at No. 21, before the Heat selected him with the 27th pick.
Jan. 2: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 7 p.m.
The two teams with Tim Connelly’s fingerprints all over the roster meet for the first time in Minnesota. Connelly, who led the front office that drafted Jokic, Murray and Porter, left Denver for Minnesota this offseason and promptly traded for Rudy Gobert to team with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, which is more than enough reason to make this game appointment viewing.
Jan. 28: Nuggets at 76ers, 3 p.m.
Despite being leading candidates for Most Valuable Player the past couple of seasons, Jokic and Joel Embiid have not played much against the other in recent seasons. If that changes, the game will serve as a head-to-head battle between two of the top centers in this era. The first meeting between Denver and Philadelphia this season will be broadcast on ESPN as part of the league’s first Rivals Week.
Feb. 15: Mavericks at Nuggets, 7 p.m.
The back-to-back Most Valuable Player and the preseason betting favorite to end Jokic’s streak, Luka Doncic, go head to head for the final time of the regular season in mid-February. The game also serves as a chance for University of Colorado fans to see former Buff Spencer Dinwiddie team with Doncic.
April 6: Nuggets at Suns, 7 p.m.
The final matchup with the Suns serves as Denver’s last test against an expected playoff team this season. After the trip to Phoenix, which will be broadcast on TNT, the Nuggets head to Utah before closing the regular season at home against Sacramento on April 9.