SUNS 119, NUGGETS 115

What happened: With the starters in street clothes, the Nuggets opened the game with Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and DeAndre Jordan against a Suns lineup headlined by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Nuggets trailed by two after the first quarter and closed within a point at halftime. Denver led by as many as six in the third quarter but trailed by three to start the fourth. Jackson’s jumper in the final five minutes put Denver back in front before coming up short.

What went right: Brown put up a career-high 31 points thanks to a couple of late free throws. Entering the night with a career-best of 29 points, Brown took advantage of the extra minutes by making 11 of 18 shots from the field and all nine of his free throws. He also recorded six rebounds and four assists. Jackson’s 20 points on 15 shots accounted for his highest-scoring game since he joined the Nuggets, while Braun added 15 points.

On the other end, the Nuggets pestered Booker into a 3-for-12 night from the field.

What went wrong: The Nuggets failed to force Chris Paul off the 3-point line. The Suns veteran point guard started hot and hardly slowed down. He made five of his 3-pointers in the first half and finished with seven 3s, which made up most of his 25 points.

Durant led the Suns with 29 points.

Highlight of the night: A couple of Denver’s 30-somethings turned back the clocks in the second quarter. Ish Smith, Denver’s 34-year-old reserve point guard, advanced the ball up the left side of the court and lobbed a pass to the front of the rim. DeAndre Jordan, also 34, rolled and elevated for an alley-oop finish that brought the Nuggets within two. The veterans linked up for another big dunk in the fourth quarter.

Up next: The Nuggets play their final road game of the regular-season Saturday in Utah.