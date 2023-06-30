Two members of the Nuggets championship roster are returning, but a key piece took a big deal elsewhere in the first hour of free agency Friday afternoon.

The first move the Nuggets made in free agency was agreeing to a contract with DeAndre Jordan. The 34-year-old center didn’t play regularly last season but was an important part of the locker room. He’s set to return to Denver for a second season, according to a report by Bleacher Report.

Brown was an integral part of the Nuggets’ championship run and parlayed that into a big deal with the Indiana Pacers. The versatile guard agreed to a two-year contract with the Pacers worth $45 million, per ESPN. The most the Nuggets could offer Brown this offseason was $7.8 million. The 26-year-old is set to make more money next year than he did in his first five professional seasons combined after averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in his only season with the Nuggets.

After Brown set his sights on Indiana, the Nuggets agreed to a two-year contract with Reggie Jackson, who signed with Denver in the middle of last season. The former star at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs accepted a two-year contract worth $10.25 million to stay with the Nuggets, according to The Athletic. That figure fits into Denver’s tax-payer mid-level exception. Jackson’s meaningful minutes were sparse with the Nuggets, but he figures to have a bigger role with Brown elsewhere.

With Jordan and Jackson back, the Nuggets have 12 players on the roster, assuming first-round pick Julian Strawther signs his standard rookie contract. The final three full-time roster slots figure to be minimum contracts that keep the Nuggets under the second apron of the luxury tax, which is set at $182.8 million for next season.

Jeff Green, Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant are the three members of last year’s team who remain unrestricted free agents.

This story will be updated