After focusing on themselves for a large part of the last week, the Nuggets can start studying a familiar opponent.

The Timberwolves, and their crop of Nuggets connections, advanced to the first round of the playoffs by beating Oklahoma City on Friday at Target Center.

Minnesota is coached by Chris Finch, a Nuggets assistant in 2016-17. The Timberwolves front office is led by Tim Connelly, who crafted the Nuggets rosters for five years before accepting a similar position in Minnesota. Former Nugget Austin Rivers has been a reserve guard for Minnesota this season.

The Nuggets will end their week without a game until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, while the Timberwolves have played Wednesday and Friday.

“I would rather play right away, but it is what it is,” Nikola Jokic said Thursday.

When the Nuggets started their playoff preparations with an intense practice Wednesday, there were four potential opponents. Aaron Gordon compared it to training camp where the Nuggets could only focus on themselves.

“Guys are competing. We got 5-on-5. We’re getting up and down. We’re going through some script,” Gordon said Wednesday.

“It was really just about us, and it was really about getting our legs back under us and staying in a rhythm.”

When the Nuggets returned to practice Thursday, the options were reduced to Oklahoma City or Minnesota, which allowed the Nuggets to start preparing. The Thunder have played smaller and spread the court to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the maximum space to operate, while the Timberwolves have bucked the small-ball trend in favor of a twin towers lineup featuring Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. While they operate in different manners, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said both teams produce a lot of steals and turn those into easy scoring opportunities. Both potential opponents rank in the top five in steals and top 10 in points in the paint, giving the Nuggets some idea of what’s to come.

“Taking care of (the ball), keeping them out of the paint is going to be paramount against either one of those teams,” Malone said Thursday.

The Nuggets enjoyed a lighter load Friday without a formal practice. There was likely some work with the player development staff and some time with the trainers for players nursing minor injuries. That left just a practice Saturday and a potential shootaround Sunday for the Nuggets to finalize their strategy for Game 1. While that’s not a ton of time to prepare, the Nuggets coach liked his teams approach as they prepared without knowing which team they would face.

“Our guys are geeked up, ready to play and get this thing going,” the Nuggets coach said after Thursday’s practice.

Jokic named MVP finalist

There were no surprises when the NBA announced the three finalists for Most Valuable Player prior to Friday’s game between the Heat and Bulls.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are the competition as Nikola Jokic looks to become a rare back-to-back-to-back Most Valuable Player. Betting lines and votes that have been made public have Embiid as a significant favorite to win the award. This will be the fifth consecutive year a foreign-born player will win the NBA’s highest regular season award.

Jokic was the only member of the franchise to be named a finalist for one of the seven NBA awards. The Most Valuable Player award has been announced during the second round of the playoffs each of the last two years.

***

Nuggets first-round schedule

Game 1: Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 3: Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Minnesota, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 7:30 p.m, at Minnesota, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, time TBD, Ball Arena, television TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, April 27, time TBD, at Minnesota, television TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, April 29, time TBD, Ball Arena, television TBD*

*If necessary