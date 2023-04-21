MINNEAPOLIS — The Nuggets' new color scheme: Braun and Brown.

Christian Braun and Bruce Brown — a rookie and a fifth-year veteran, respectively — came off the bench with abandon in Denver's 120-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center late Friday night.

In his first playoff game on the road, Braun made himself right at home. Braun had nine points and two assists in only 13 minutes. The Kansas alum had several strong takes to the basket and earned a fist bump from Michael Malone upon checking out of the game.

Prior to tipoff, Malone warned there could be trouble on the horizon with the T-Wolves playing at home and facing an 0-2 series deficit.

"We know they’re desperate. When teams are desperate, they’re scary,” Malone said.

Braun, the youngest member of the Nuggets' rotation, didn't flinch, even in crunch time.

Brown added 12 points and steady defense. Braun and Brown combined to make 10 of 13 shots and turned Denver's bench into an asset, not a liability.

***

Anthony Edwards already was a star. Now he’s showing he's a playoffs star, too.

In Game 2, Minnesota’s 21-year-old scoring machine made NBA history as the youngest player to score 40 points with five 3-pointers in a postseason game. He turns 22 in August.

Michael Malone detailed a three-prong defensive gameplan against Edwards:

— “Loading” to his side of the court in transition.

— “Shrink” the halfcourt to allow Edwards less wiggle room.

— “Great 'KYP' discipline,” a reference to knowing your personnel via the scouting report.

It’s not only the Nuggets struggling to contain Edwards. He entered Friday averaging 29.5 points over five playoff games, including the play-in games. He had a game-high 36 Friday.

***

Chris Finch went back to the drawing board in Game 3.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker returned to Minnesota's starting lineup in Game 3 and started the game as the primary defender. on Jamal Murray after the Nuggets starting point guard put up 40 points in Denver's Game 2 win at Ball Arena. The Timberwolves started Taurean Prince in the second game of the series but went back to Alexander-Walker when they returned home.

"Jamal’s making shots at a super-high level right now," Finch said prior to Game 3. "I think irrespective of the position of the big, the guards have got to be way more impactful defensively. I thought there was just way too much space and separation for him coming off of everything. We have some things that we might do a little bit differently, but, ultimately, we’ve got to be way more impactful, whoever is on him."

Malone anticipated an adjustment.

"We know that we’ll see different matchups, different coverages," Malone said.

***

Thawing out of its deep freeze, the T-Wolves crowd had some pent-up energy to burn.

Target Center is one loud NBA crowd.

Affordable, too. Minnesota fans could score a nose-bleed seat for $21 at tipoff. But basketball wasn't the only game in town. Friday night, the Twins hosted the Nationals (tickets: $17) and the Wild hosted the Dallas Stars in an NHL playoff game — all in the same Twin Cities.

Follow the money to find Minnesota's priorities: the cheapest hockey seat went for $187.