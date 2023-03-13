Bigger is not always better, especially when it comes to guarding Nikola Jokic.

Opposing defenses continue to get smaller and smaller when guarding the Denver Nuggets’ star. The 76ers seemed to start the trend on Jan. 28, putting a burly but shorter forward PJ Tucker on Jokic. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid hung around the rim to offer help, leaving Aaron Gordon, Denver’s starting power forward, free to roam the perimeter.

Other teams have copied the trend in the weeks since. The Nets were the latest in Sunday’s 122-120 win over the Nuggets, starting Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic. Nic Claxton, Brooklyn’s bouncy center who has an outside shot to win NBA defensive player of the year, was matched up on Gordon to start the game. That wasn’t as much of an issue as what came later.

“I think we actually did a good job,” Jokic said of his team’s ability to deal with the trend to start the game. “The problem is when they were going really small, when they put Royce O’Neale in the game.”

The Nuggets scored 30 points in the first quarter and 39 more in the second. Then, O’Neale brought his 6-foot-6 frame into the game after Claxton, standing 6-foot-11, picked up his third and fourth fouls in a 10-second span early in the third quarter. The Nets went on to win the third quarter 37-18.

“Our inability to get Nikola the ball in that quarter was definitely problematic,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Jokic scored 19 of his 35 points before halftime. He took just two shots while playing the entire third quarter, making one. He added a couple of free throws to get him to four points in the period.

“In the third quarter, when they go small, we didn’t have a solution or we just didn’t know what to do,” Jokic said.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We created some shots. We didn’t make it, but I think we didn’t create and make open shots. In the end, we had a look. I had two looks and missed both of them. So, it is what it is.”

What it was, was the Nuggets’ third consecutive loss despite another Jokic triple-double. In addition to his 35 points on 23 shots, he recorded 20 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a pair of blocks in 39 minutes of playing time. He led the Nuggets within a point in the final minutes but missed a couple of tough shots that would’ve given Denver the lead in the final 10 seconds.

One of the things that has allowed Jokic to continue his stretch of award-winning basketball is his ability to quickly develop a counter to the different defenses teams throw his way. He’s already had a start on his plans to play against even smaller defenders.

“I think I need to make quicker, maybe, decisions to make them have that disadvantage. … I think everything needs to be a little bit faster,” Jokic said, snapping his fingers. “Like that. We were kind of a little slower today. Usually we are good, but I think today was just a little bit slow.”

Injury report

After leaving Sunday's game against the Nets in the third quarter, Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto (5:30 p.m., NBA TV).

Reggie Jackson would be in line for more minutes, as long as he's available. Jackson is listed as probable to play as he's dealing with an oblique contusion.