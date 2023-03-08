Even Nikola Jokic is struggling to stay away from a national conversation that’s taken an ugly turn, despite his best efforts.

The debate over this season’s Most Valuable Player has moved away from basketball. It started with claims of stat padding before becoming even more toxic. ESPN analyst and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins recently seemed to imply that Jokic’s standing as the favorite to win the award for a third consecutive season is linked to his race. Perkins went on to claim 80% of voters for MVP are white on Tuesday, something Molly Qerim corrected during Wednesday’s “First Take” program.

The discourse made its way through all the horse racing videos in Jokic’s YouTube algorithm. That’s about as close as Jokic gets to social media.

“I just pop up on my YouTube what Perk said. I just find it interesting, to say something,” Jokic said. “I don’t even follow it, to be honest. I just found it interesting to say something … to give those guys something to talk about.”

The Nuggets’ loss to the Bulls on Wednesday could help the Jokic detractors get back to ball. Jokic finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while recording five of Denver’s 11 turnovers. He made 7 of 16 shots, finishing with a field-goal percentage under 50% for the first time since the Nuggets’ sixth game of the season. He also went 1 of 4 at the free throw line.

“It just happens,” Jokic said. “I couldn’t find, maybe, a rhythm.”

Jokic took an uncharacteristically high nine 3-pointers against the Bulls, making three. All of those attempts came with the Nuggets trying to catch up to the Bulls in the final 18 minutes of the game.

“Our offense was disjointed all night long. I can’t count on both hands how many times we actually came down and played our style of basketball,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, lamenting his team’s lack of execution.

“There were a lot of zero-pass shots, one-pass shots tonight. That’s not who we are. It was just a very out-of-character game for us on both ends all night long.”

It’s going to take more than one atypical night to hurt Jokic’s odds. PointsBet lists Jokic as a -325 favorite, meaning someone would have to bet $325 to win $100. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has the second-best odds +450, which would return $450 on a $100 wager.

Aaron Gordon, another player who doesn’t spend much time on social media, didn’t discuss the odds or the national discourse at Wednesday morning’s shootaround but seemed pretty convinced the conversation was over.

“I don’t even think it’s really that close” Gordon said. “I think he’s a three-peat MVP.”

Jokic was asked if he thought the current state of the debate was a result of the talking heads running out of ways to make the discussion entertaining and meaningful.

“I really don’t know,” Jokic said. “I think that’s not really healthy. Let’s say it like that.”