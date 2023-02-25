A quick two-game road trip to resume the regular season served as a tour of the NBA’s best defenses for the Denver Nuggets.

The Cavaliers had the NBA’s best defensive rating until the Nuggets scored 115 points in Friday’s win in Cleveland. The Nuggets did not have the same success Saturday in Memphis, home of the NBA’s second-best defense, in a 112-94 loss. An 11-for-37 showing from 3-point range paired with 15 turnovers produced the Nuggets’ lowest-scoring game of the season.

The Grizzlies created their big lead by forcing the Nuggets into 11 turnovers in the first half, while Denver started just 3 of 16 from 3. Nikola Jokic’s 15 points were a team-high, while Jeff Green (12), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (11) and Christian Braun (11) were the only other Nuggets to score more than 10 points.

Memphis’s physical brand of defense seemed particularly bothersome to Jamal Murray (3-13) and Michael Porter Jr. (2-10), who combined to go 5 of 23 from the field. The Grizzlies finished with a 20-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Nuggets will match up against another above-average defense Sunday in Denver. At 12, the Clippers were one spot ahead of the Nuggets in defensive rating on Saturday night.

Whose bench is it anyway?

The sample size is still too small to make sweeping assessments when it comes to Denver’s second unit, but there is an identity that needs to be developed.

Reggie Jackson played his second game as second-unit point guard Saturday. He spent most of his minutes alongside Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant as he did Thursday in Cleveland. That group could include Vlatko Cancar instead of Green when Aaron Gordon returns from an injured rib, but the same question will remain – what can this second unit count on?

Pick-and-roll sets with Jackson and Bryant might be the best bet in the half court, while Brown, Braun and Green seem to be at their best in transition. The unit’s success could come down to creating enough easy offense off defense until there’s enough chemistry to do some of the more advanced stuff.

Brown led the reserves with 12 shot attempts, making three. Jackson took nine shots, while both Green (7) and Braun (6) took more than Bryant's four. With four makes, Braun was the only one to shoot better than 45% from the field.

Standings watch

Saturday was something of a missed opportunity for the Nuggets, but it’s not the last one.

The Nuggets would’ve moved seven games clear of the Grizzlies with a win in Memphis. Instead, they’ll start Sunday with a five-game cushion, the same margin Denver took into the All-Star break.

Friday’s home game against the Grizzlies is now doubly important, as the season-long tie breaker will be up for grabs. Denver won the first meeting this season, a home game on Dec. 20, by 14 points. Memphis evened things with an emphatic win Saturday. Now, next Friday's game will determine who gets the top billing if the teams finish with identical records.

GRIZZLIES 112, NUGGETS 94

What happened: What should have been a marquee matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference was the opposite.

Memphis closed the first quarter on a 12-3 run, leading by eight after one, and started the second on a 14-2 run to get the lead to 20. After leading by as many as 29 in the second, the Grizzlies took a 66-42 advantage at halftime. Memphis extended the lead to 35 and put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Denver won the fourth quarter 32-18 to make the final score more palatable.

The Nuggets are 42-19, while Memphis improved to 36-23.

What went right: The Grizzlies’ big lead allowed the new-look bench unit to work through some things in the fourth quarter. Rookies Peyton Watson and Jack White hit some 3s in the final minutes.

What went wrong: The Nuggets didn’t even get to spend Saturday night in Memphis. After a game where everything went wrong, it was right to the team plane headed back to Denver.

Highlight of the night: Thomas Bryant flashed some defensive potential, getting up for a block early in the fourth quarter, but that was about it for the Nuggets. Ja Morant provided most of the highlights on the night.

Up next: The Nuggets host the Clippers on Sunday.