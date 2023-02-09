There's a new back-up big in town.

The Nuggets sent Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers in exchange for 25-year-old center Thomas Bryant. The Denver Gazette confirmed the trade, which ESPN was first to report, Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-10 Bryant started 25 of the 41 games he's appeared in this season, posting averages of 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. He scored 21 points against the Nuggets in December and posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double against Denver in January.

Prior to the trade, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan have split the role of Nikola Jokic's back up. The addition of Bryant could allow Nnaji to play more minutes as a power forward.

In addition to Reed, the Lakers are receiving Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029. Reed was a rarely used reserve in his second season with the Nuggets. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in nine minutes per game this season.