NUGGETS 121, CAVALIERS 108
What happened: The Nuggets continued to protect their home court Friday and improved to 26-13, the best record in the Western Conference. It’s Denver’s 10th consecutive win at Ball Arena.
The Cavaliers led by two after a back-and-forth first quarter. Denver used a 36-point second quarter to take a 62-58 lead at halftime. Nikola Jokic hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the third quarter, and Denver quickly extended the lead to 13 and took a 14-point lead to the final quarter. The first six minutes of the fourth quarter featured delays to make sure a hoop was level and review multiple fouls, but the Nuggets led by 16 with three minutes to go and cruised to the victory after Nikola Jokic completed his 28-point , 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double with a dime to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the final minutes.
What went right: Jamal Murray played quite well in his first back-to-back games of the season. Murray finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. He played 21 minutes Friday against the Clippers and didn’t look to be impacted Friday.
What went wrong: Another issue with the hoop in front of the Nuggets bench required another fourth-quarter delay. Fortunately, this one lasted roughly five minutes. There was also a tense interaction between Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Bones Hyland after the second-year guard appeared to ignore his coach on the way off the court.
Highlight of the night: Raul Neto had a rough stay on Murray Island early in the second quarter. The Cavaliers guard fought through a screen and pressured Jamal Murray as he retreated toward the 3-point line on the left wing. Murray used Neto’s momentum against him, taking a couple of dribbles to his left before starting a spin move. Neto anticipated a complete spin toward the middle of the lane, but Murray aborted, switching the ball into his left hand and hitting a step-back jumper that brought the Nuggets within a point.
On deck: The Nuggets play the third game in a four-game homestand Monday against the Lakers.