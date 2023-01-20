On a night without their surefire All-Star, a couple of other Denver Nuggets made their case.
Jamal Murray posted the first triple-double of his career with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.
“So happy for Jamal,” acting Nuggets coach David Adelman said. “First triple-double (he’s) already had such a storied career here as a Nugget. (With) everything he’s been through, (it’s) very cool to see that.”
The milestone was especially meaningful considering the accomplishment came after the knee injury that prevented him from playing for nearly 18 months. He’s taking home the game ball full of his teammate’s signatures.
“It feels really, really good, knowing that I didn’t do that pre-injury,” Murray said. “Joker just steals all of mine every game. It was nice to finally get one on the board.”
Murray’s final two assists came on back-to-back alley-oops. First, he found Christian Braun with a lob. Next was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from a similar spot on the floor, putting the Nuggets up 14 in the third.
“That was a really fun sequence,” Murray. “I was yelling and screaming up and down the court. The fans got into it, and we knew we had them right where we wanted them.”
Aaron Gordon added 28 points, six assists and five rebounds. Those efforts allowed Denver to cruise to a ninth straight win, despite Nikola Jokic missing the game with hamstring tightness. Murray took just eight shots, making both of his 3-pointers, while Gordon finished 11 of 15 from the field.
“We’ve talked a lot about Aaron Gordon being a possible All-Star. We’re the No. 1 team in the West, if Jamal Murray’s not in the conversation, then you don’t value winning,” Adelman said. “All three of those guys have been so consistent throughout the whole year. … They deserve the accolades that they’re getting.”
Adelman wouldn’t commit to Jokic playing Sunday against the Thunder, so Murray and Gordon might have another chance to make their case Sunday.
“If he’s not the best player in the world, he’s close. If he’s feeling discomfort, we’re not going to take a chance like that. Nikola’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around, so this was about being careful and doing things right, knowing what’s ahead of us, especially this week.”
Adelman assesses league trends
The acting head coach also played commissioner prior to Friday’s game against the Pacers.
David Adelman, filling in until Michael Malone gets out of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, spoke on a couple of trending topics around the league – the defense, or lack thereof, and the number of stars missing games without being injured.
Fans in Denver have missed out on seeing LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell in recent weeks, while Nikola Jokic missed a road game against the Clippers with what the team called injury management for his right wrist. Golden State coach Steven Kerr said a 72-game schedule would help fix some of the issues before Friday’s game against the Cavaliers. The Warriors held Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green out of their only game in Cleveland this season for a variety of injuries ranging from foot (Wiggins) and toe (Green) soreness to injury management (Thompson).
The problem is exacerbated, coaches contend, by fitting 82 games in while dealing with scheduling issues. The Nuggets share Ball Arena with the Avalanche and concerts during the season. The Clippers and Lakers play in the same arena, and others around the country also host college basketball games and other events. The crunch can lead to some schedule crunches. Phoenix coach Monty Williams wasn’t happy his team had to play at Golden State on Jan. 10 before a game in Denver the next night. Next week, the Nuggets will play in New Orleans on Tuesday before catching a flight to Milwaukee for Wednesday’s game.
“It lends to really poor basketball sometimes. I think it’s bad for the fans. I think it’s unfair to say a player shouldn’t sit when they’re not feeling great and you’re on a back-to-back, which then takes away from the fan experience of ‘I came to see so and so play with my son or my daughter, and they’re not playing,’” Adelman said pregame. “But maybe there’s a good reason why they’re not. I think it would take away some of that negativity around our league when guys aren’t playing.”
It's not a perfect solution, and Adelman acknowledges as much. He wondered if LeBron James, who is a couple of hundred points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, would have a chance to reach No. 1 if he played 10 fewer games in each of his 20 NBA seasons.
Points, points, points
The NBA seems to care more about the opinion of Adelman’s 9-year-old son than that of Denver’s coach.
“He loves watching the NBA because we’re scoring 130 points,” Adelman said before the Nuggets put up 134. “It’s just the way it is.”
It might be an exaggeration, but not a huge one. Sacramento has the league’s highest-scoring offense at 119.9 points per game. Denver entered Friday’s game sixth at 117.3 points per game, while the Heat and Clippers are scoring the fewest points per game at 109.2.
The installation of the defensive three-second rule and the increase in attempted 3-pointers haven’t made things any easier for NBA defenses. To combat that, Adelman said the Nuggets are among the teams utilizing more zone defense.
“The reason why we have to zone is because it’s hard to guard guys one-on-one now. I think the zone makes teams have to pass the ball. It makes individual players, guys that really can score off the bounce, they can’t just play their game. We’ve gotten better at it,” Adelman said, crediting former assistants Wes Unseld Jr. and Jordi Fernandez and current assistant Ryan Saunders with Denver’s improved zone defense.
“You’re seeing it more across the league because of that. You can get away with playing a more offensive lineup, because your guys aren’t having to match up defensively. They’re just guarding an area, and they know they have help behind them.”
Adelman said he would be in favor of a rule change aimed at aiding defenses, but he doesn’t think it’s likely. The desire to attract young fans with plenty of points and impressive individual stat lines isn’t unique to the NBA.
“They’re never going to do it, because the league is in such a great place, and people are so into checking out highlights and seeing high scores and entertainment,” Adelman said. “I don’t think the NFL is any different. I mean, it’s hard to be a defensive back these days.”
NUGGETS 134, PACERS 111
What happened: The Nuggets extended their streaks a second time without Nikola Jokic.
Denver won its ninth straight game and 16th in a row at home despite Jokic watching from the sideline in a spiffy peach suit.
After leading by as many as 15 in the first quarter, DeAndre Jordan’s last-second layup put the Nuggets up by nine to start the second. The scene repeated itself in the second. Denver led by as many as 16 points but had the lead cut to 61-53 by halftime.
The Nuggets needed fewer than five minutes of the third quarter to get the lead back up to 15 and increased the gap to 20 by the middle of the quarter. Denver took a 17-point lead to the fourth quarter, increased the lead to 30 in the final minutes and continued an undefeated homestand.
What went right: Jamal Murray continued progress in a positive direction. Playing his third game in four nights, Murray posted the first triple-double of his career. He needed fewer than three quarters to do so, recording his 10th rebound with 5:21 left in the third quarter. Murray finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists despite not playing the fourth quarter.
What went wrong: Nikola Jokic was ruled out for the game in the hour before tipoff due to hamstring tightness. Acting coach David Adelman said Jokic went through the team’s morning walkthrough, and Denver’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player was on the court for his regular pregame shooting routine before being ruled out. Vlatko Cancar was also unavailable, as he was sent home with a non-COVID illness.
Highlight of the night: A series of dunks got the home crowd on its feet late in the third quarter. Murray padded his triple-double with alley-oop assists to Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on back-to-back possessions. Bruce Brown then forced a turnover and threw down a fast-break dunk to put the Nuggets up 16, leading to a Pacers timeout.
On deck: A 10th straight win is on the line when the Thunder visit Ball Arena on Sunday.