The Nuggets did what they’ve done all postseason — they protected home court and remained unbeaten not just in Game 1s, but in all games at Ball Arena. Now Denver is just three wins away from its first championship.

As coach Michael Malone and the players said before these NBA Finals began, it won’t be easy. The Heat have reached this point for a reason and have been a successful road team in every series so far.

Here are three keys for the Nuggets to move to 10-0 on their home court in the playoffs and head to Miami with a 2-0 series lead in the Finals:

Continue to hunt mismatches

It wasn’t a hot shooting quarter that got the Nuggets out to a double-digit lead that they never relinquished on Thursday night. It was all shots at the rim, most came from Aaron Gordon, who punished the smaller Heat defenders who matched up against him for 12 first-quarter points.

Outside of maybe turning to Kevin Love, who hasn’t played since Game 5 against the Celtics, Miami doesn’t have much of an option to try to match Denver’s size in the starting lineup.

If the Heat stick to a similar lineup to start Game 2, the Nuggets should hunt any mismatch they can close to the basket whether it’s Gordon again, or even Jamal Murray against Gabe Vincent, or even Michael Porter Jr., whose game has continued to develop and mature in the playoffs.

Keep feeding the shooters

While much has been made about the Heat’s shooting struggles in Game 1, the Nuggets somehow had a worse shooting percentage from 3-point range.

Murray, Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to shoot 5-for-21 from behind the arc, so if there is reason to believe Miami’s shooting will improve in Game 2, the same can be said for Denver.

The Nuggets have been the second-best 3-point shooting team in the playoffs — behind only the Heat — and they should continue to lean on what’s been working well to this point.

Continue to trust Nikola Jokic on defense

The Heat seem intent on making sure Jokic exerts as much energy as possible on the defensive end, putting him in countless pick-and-roll actions and forcing him to defend Bam Adebayo on-ball on possession after possession.

Adebayo got his 26 points, but it took him 25 shots to do it. The Miami center settled for shots in the mid-range all night and while he made them at a decent clip, it wasn’t efficient offense for the Heat, who were down double-digits most of the night.

An easy adjustment for Miami to make is to have Adebayo be more aggressive and drive at Jokic with the hopes of wearing him down and/or getting him in foul trouble.

But Jokic has proven his worth on the defensive end all postseason and the team should continue to trust he will be able to effectively handle the matchup against Adebayo.