It may have taken 17 games into the playoffs, but just like Ivan Drago in the final fight of “Rocky 4,” the seemingly unstoppable, machine-like Nuggets have been cut.

Losing for the first time at Ball Arena since late March, Denver now heads to Miami with the NBA Finals all tied up at one game apiece.

After a big first half saw the Nuggets jump out to a 17-point lead in Game 1, the Heat have outscored the Nuggets by 17 in the last six quarters of the series. But just as it had been a long time since Denver lost a home game, it’s also been a few weeks since the team’s last road loss, which came in Game 4 of the second round against the Suns.

Now, the Nuggets aim to seize back momentum from the Heat in Game 3 on Wednesday night in South Beach. Here are three keys to victory:

Make Kevin Love defend.

The Heat absolutely made the right decision to insert Kevin Love into the Game 2 starting lineup, going back to the five-man group they had used to start games for the majority of the playoffs.

Love not only provides spacing on offense as a very good shooter at his age, he also provided some necessary size on defense and in general brings a much-needed calmness to the floor as a guy who’s played in multiple NBA Finals.

The one-time UCLA star only played 22 minutes, all of which came in the first three quarters, but was a +18 and managed to grab 10 rebounds.

But the Nuggets didn’t make Love work particularly hard on defense while he was out there.

If Miami continues to put Love on Aaron Gordon, Denver should go out of its way to get Gordon some post touches and see if he can overpower Love for some easy baskets or get him in foul trouble.

Continue to feed Michael Porter Jr.

Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals have been the best and worst examples of Michael Porter Jr.’s play when his shot isn’t falling.

The Nuggets’ sharpshooting forward is just 3 for 17 from 3-point range through two games of this series, but in the Game 1 win, he was everywhere defensively, blocking shots and grabbing plenty of rebounds. Game 2 was the opposite. MPJ looked disengaged defensively and was maybe the worst of the eight players Michael Malone put on the floor on Sunday night.

But if the Nuggets are going to win this series, they’re going to need Porter to be the version of himself that he was in Game 1 and trust that he’ll eventually catch fire on offense.

They need to keep feeding him early and keep his confidence as high as possible.

Stick to Gabe Vincent like glue.

Sure, that sounds a lot easier than it actually is, but Vincent has proved how lethal a shooter he is in this series.

The former undrafted free agent out of UC Santa Barbara is 9 for 16 from 3-point range through two games, and it’s time the Nuggets defense starts treating him as they would Duncan Robinson, Max Strus or even Tyler Herro, if he suits up at some point.

The Heat don’t use Vincent like they do those other shooters, but Vincent has found ways to get wide open when the Denver defense is keyed in on stopping the Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo two-man game.

If the Nuggets don’t make him a bigger part of the game plan, Vincent may just hit enough threes to win the title for Miami.