Well, it doesn’t get much better than that.

The Nuggets put together maybe their most impressive win of the postseason with a convincing 109-94 victory on the road in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Heat.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murary put together one of the more special games by a duo in NBA Finals history with each player dropping a triple-double while also playing some pretty impressive defense.

Denver as a whole shut down the Miami offense, limiting the Heat to one of their worst shooting games of the playoffs.

Now the Nuggets have a real chance to put one hand on the Larry O’Brien trophy with a win in Game 4. Here are three keys to victory:

Run the Murray-Jokić pick-and-roll all game

If it ain’t broke don’t fit it, right?

Well, any offense involving Jokić or Murray is working to perfection right now. The Nuggets continued to run the pick-and-roll between their two stars all night long in Game 3 and that shouldn’t change in Game 4 because the Heat haven’t proven they can stop it.

Unless Denver suddenly starts to get offensive production out of the rest of the starting lineup, there’s no reason to go away from the Murray-Jokić combo every time they’re on the floor together, which if Game 3 is any indication will be well over 40 minutes again.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Expect a big shooting night from the Heat

Excluding their second-round series against the Knicks, the Heat haven’t had back-to-back poor shooting performances all postseason.

This team just has a knack for a good bounce back game and Denver should expect the same in Game 4.

Miami shot 37% from the field and 31% from 3-point range as a team on Wednesday night with about every single role player struggling to make shots.

With how many “ignitable” shooters on the roster, it’s hard to imagine they all struggle again on Friday night and the Nuggets shouldn’t get comfortable at all against the likes of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson, all of whom could get and make four or five threes in the game.

Reward Christian Braun

It’s rare to see rookies play big roles in the NBA Finals in today’s game.

But Christian Braun delivered one of the more memorable performances by a first-year player with his 15 points off the bench in the Game 3 win.

Braun has proven to be the perfect player for the Nuggets in this series with his energy and aggression benefiting the team on both ends of the floor. If Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope aren’t able to break out of their shooting slumps again in Game 4, Malone should keep putting Braun out there in big spots as the rookie has proved all the winning he’s done in his life has paid off.