It’s closing time in Denver.

At the end of Game 5 Monday night, Nuggets fans hope they’ll be telling the Heat that they don’t have to go home, but they can’t stay here.

Here are three keys for the Nuggets to clinch the first NBA title in team history:

Lean on Jokic and Murray

As Kevin Love said Sunday, close-out games are often the toughest to win in a playoff series, let alone with a championship is on the line. These are the games when stars must play like stars.

Yes, it’s important to have players like Aaron Gordon, who took over in a pivotal Game 4 on the road, but the Nuggets need another special performance from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to close out the Heat at Ball Arena.

Jokic leads the series with over 30 points per game to go with 13.5 rebounds and eight assists. Jokic can secure a defining moment in his career. Same for Murray, who has a knack for shining when the lights are brightest.

Make Jimmy Butler take over for Miami

This seems counterintuitive given the first key about stars in close-out games and given that some of the Heat’s best games in the postseason have come when Butler has gone off for 35 or more points.

But in this series the Heat simply aren’t good enough to only rely a big game from their best player. Miami particularly needs a strong shooting night from 3-point range. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin must hit outside shots to force a Game 6. It can’t be just Butler and Bam Adebayo, because those two can’t beat Jokic and Murray.

Play Bruce Brown as much as possible

What a first (and likely only) season with the Nuggets for Bruce Brown.

After signing with the Nuggets for the taxpayer mid-level exception (a two-year deal worth just over $13 million), Brown has been the perfect sixth man. He's also in Michael Malone's circle of trust when closing games in the postseason.

Brown took over in the fourth quarter in Game 4, scoring 11 of his 21 points and playing the entire final 12 minutes of the game.

If Game 5 is close to start the fourth quarter, Brown should be trusted to play the whole final 12 minutes again. Not only has he been a great secondary ball handler alongside Murray. He's also fearless, unafraid to take big shots and willing to guard anyone on defense.

It might be Brown’s final game with the Nuggets. He’s likely to decline his player option and can only re-sign in Denver for a starting salary of just under $7.8 million next season.

For a former second-round pick who has made just over $15 million in his NBA career, there’s a chance another team will offer a contract that pays him in one year what he's cashed to date.