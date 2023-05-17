Can the Nuggets remain unbeaten at Ball Arena in these playoffs?

The Nuggets took Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with a 132-126 win over the Lakers that ended up being a lot closer than it looked like it was going to be when Denver took a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Nikola Jokic hit enough clutch free throws to stave off the Los Angeles comeback and now the Nuggets will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when the series shifts to Southern California.

Here are three keys for Denver on Thursday night:

Keep Nikola Jokic out of foul trouble

While both Jokic and Anthony Davis were able to stay out of foul trouble for all of Game 1, it’s hard to believe that will be the case in every game this series.

Both players are physical on both ends and are pretty good at drawing fouls. They also might be equally important to their team’s success and both teams really struggle when their star center is off the floor.

But in particular for the Nuggets, Game 1 was another prime example of just how much Jokic is able to manipulate a game. As ESPN’s Zach Lowe pointed out earlier today, the Nuggets can run the same play multiple times in a row and score in a variety of ways because of how much the defense is focused on Jokic.

Denver ran the same play three times in a row and scored in three different ways vs. the Lakers in Game 1 👀 (via NBA Today, @ZachLowe_NBA) pic.twitter.com/uKJHZ0gOgd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2023

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He can’t do that if he’s on the bench with foul trouble, though. It’ll be important for Denver to make sure Davis doesn’t get 11 free throws in Game 2, but Jokic will have to make sure he continues to do it without fouling.

Make D’Angelo Russell beat you

No player had a worse night on Tuesday than Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, who scored just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field and was a -25 in 26 minutes.

The Nuggets had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope guarding Russell, while Jamal Murray was guarding Dennis Schroder, who is in theory a worse offensive player than Russell.

But if the Lakers are going to continue to hunt Murray on switches, maybe an adjustment for Denver would be to put Murray on Russell and double team or hard show on screens that try to get LeBron James or Rui Hachimura onto Murray.

Get Michael Porter Jr. more involved on offense

With the Lakers finding success with Hachimura on Jokic in the fourth quarter, an obvious adjustment for Michael Malone and the Nuggets is to remove that option for L.A. by taking Aaron Gordon out of the game and moving Michael Porter Jr. to the four and forcing Davis to stand on the perimeter where Porter Jr. is a lethal shorter or go back to guarding Jokic.

Regardless, Porter should be a bigger part of Thursday’s game plan. Even when the Lakers go with their bigger lineup, there is still usually a much smaller defender guarding Porter and with his size combined with his release point on his jumper, he should be able to get off plenty of good looks.

We’ve seen how quickly he can get in a rhythm and it can be demoralizing to opponents, especially early in games like we saw in Game 5 against the Suns when MPJ had 14 first quarter points.