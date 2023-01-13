The night off for Nikola Jokic allowed the Nuggets to evaluate the back-up center situation.
Jokic missed Friday's game with right wrist injury management. Speaking pregame, Nuggets coach Michael Malone made it sound like Jokic could have played if needed.
“I think he understands really big picture. So much is placed on his plate almost every single night and the demands placed on his body and the responsibility for him to continue to play at an MVP level,” Malone said pregame.
“As he has matured and grown up, I think he understands it’s important to take a step back sometimes. Perspective, big picture instead of just having the blinders on, thinking game by game ‘I have to play. I have to play.’ That’s where I have to help him. We have to help him understand that. Of course, he’s prideful. He always wants to play, but I also think that he realizes that let’s get that wrist right. Let’s let it calm down a little bit, and hopefully, he’ll get back next game.”
The minutes not played by Jokic have been split between veteran rim protector DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji, a third-year player more suited to play on the perimeter. Jordan has ceded minutes to Nnaji in the last couple of weeks, but it was the veteran who played alongside Denver’s usual starters against the Clippers. Nnaji stayed in his reserve role.
Jordan did his best Jokic impression early, recording all three of his assists in the first half. He added eight points and six rebounds to his final line.
Nnaji got his night started with a couple of offensive rebounds and tough finishes in the post. He got dunked on a couple of times in the second half but continued to battle, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and a block. Six of his rebounds came on the offensive glass. He also won the team's defensive player of the game award.
The lack of a regular back up for Jokic since Mason Plumlee departed for Detroit, and eventually Charlotte, has made the back-up center role a popular potential upgrade ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. A report from The Athletic also had the Nuggets interested in a defensive-minded wing who could also help the bench, but general manager Calvin Booth didn’t seem to think a trade was necessary Friday morning.
“When healthy, I don’t think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room,” Booth said on Altitude Radio’s Dempsey and Company show.
“I don’t see the answer necessarily being without. I think the answer’s within.”
Same approach, different plays pays off
During his halftime interview with ESPN, Malone explained he wanted to play with the same unselfish style, though he wasn’t calling the same plays with Jokic inactive.
The Nuggets seemed to satisfy that request. All seven of the players who were on the court for more than 20 minutes registered multiple assists. The Nuggets posted 24 helpers against 10 turnovers.
Aaron Gordon led the way with five assists. Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown recorded four apiece, while Jordan, Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. each finished with three.
The starters committed all 10 of Denver’s turnovers, with Gordon, Jordan and Murray recording three apiece.
Is this the start of separation?
The Nuggets are alone atop the Western Conference, at least for Friday night.
Taking a 29-13 record into Sunday’s game, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record, trailing only Boston’s 31-12. Nuggets fans wanting even more separation will be rooting for the Pacers against Memphis (28-13) on Saturday night.
Third-place New Orleans, which will be without Zion Williamson for another couple of weeks, is 3.5 games back in third, ahead of Sacramento and Dallas, which are both 5.5 games behind Denver in the standings. After Friday’s win, the Nuggets are eight games clear of the play-in portion of the postseason.
More separation could be on the way with Denver starting a five-game homestand on Sunday. After the Magic, the Nuggets are set to host Portland, Minnesota, Indiana and Oklahoma City before their next road game.
NUGGETS 115, CLIPPERS 103
What happened: No Nikola Jokic, no problem for the Nuggets on Friday in Los Angeles.
Michael Malone’s squad won its fifth straight despite playing without the back-to-back Most Valuable Player against the Clippers.
The Clippers, playing without Paul George, led by two after the first quarter. Michael Porter Jr. capped a 14-point first half with a tough reverse layup in the final minute, and the Nuggets trailed 58-57 at halftime.
The Nuggets used a 9-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to take a four-point lead and took a five-point advantage to the fourth quarter. A timely steal and three-point play from Bruce Brown, an Aaron Gordon 3-pointer and another free throw from Brown helped the Nuggets stretch the lead to 12 in the middle of the fourth quarter. The Clippers made a surge but never truly threatened the rest of the way.
What went right: Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. stepped up without overstepping.
Without Jokic, Murray and Porter Jr. each attempted 17 shots. Murray made eight, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and led the Nuggets with 24 points. Porter made nine shots, including a fadeaway in the final minutes and a couple of timely free throws, finishing with 22 points.
What went wrong: Very little. The Nuggets gave up 34 points in the first quarter but responded by keeping the Clippers to 24, 23 and 22 points, respectively, in the final three quarters. Murray appeared to tweak his ankle; Porter had to have a bloody finger cleaned up, but both were able to finish the game.
Highlight of the night: It was like DeAndre Jordan never left and Kawhi Leonard and John Wall never got hurt.
Jordan threw things back to his days as a lob-city Clipper by getting eye-level with the rim and throwing down an alley-oop dunk in the first half off an assist from Aaron Gordon. Leonard got the home crowd on its feet in the third quarter with a strong driving dunk, putting Zeke Nnaji on the wrong side of the poster. Wall finished with another dunk over Nnaji in transition early in the fourth.
On deck: The Nuggets return to Denver where they’ll start a five-game homestand Sunday against the Magic.