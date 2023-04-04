The Nuggets kind of, sort of, went for it and lost more than the game against the Rockets.

A 124-103 loss Tuesday in Houston not only delayed Denver’s clinching of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but Nikola Jokic’s campaign for a historic third-straight NBA MVP award likely will come up short — similar to 15 of Denver’s 16 candidates for mayor.

After missing the previous three games with calf tightness, Jokic returned to the lineup to make whole the Nuggets' starting five. It was an attempt to clinch the top seed and homecourt advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs — against the worst team in the Western Conference. The only problem was the worst performance from Denver’s starting lineup, Jokic included, since it has been assembled.

Jokic scored Denver’s first six points and looked to be on his way to another big night. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. His chance to average a triple-double took a big hit with the low number of helpers. He was also responsible for eight of Denver’s 20 turnovers.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid put up 52 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Philadelphia’s 103-101 win over Boston, while Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Milwaukee improved the NBA’s best record (57-22) with a win over Washington.

Embiid started the day as the odds-on favorite to win Most Valuable Player, and Jokic is down to three games to make his case for a third straight MVP. Jokic could have even fewer opportunities if the Nuggets play it safe after clinching the Western Conference with either one win or one loss from the Memphis Grizzlies.

P-Wat’s progress

If there was one winner of the night for the Nuggets, it was Peyton Watson.

As unlikely as that sounded even a week ago, the rookie’s late-season surge continued against the Rockets. He didn’t play more than 10 minutes in an NBA game until Friday’s loss in Phoenix, spending most of the year focusing on his development with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League. Those competitive minutes seemed to expedite the 20-year-old’s progression after he didn’t play much in his lone season at UCLA.

Watson’s 10 points are a new career high, and he continued to flash his defensive potential with a steal and a block in Houston. Six of his points came off a variety of buckets around the rim, including a left-handed finish over Rockets center Alperen Sengun. He hit one of his three 3-pointers and split a pair of free throws.

It’s unclear if Watson has enough time to secure a spot in the playoff rotation with three games left in the regular season, but the rookie they call “P-Wat” continued his late-season breakout despite the ugly loss to the Rockets.

Lack of effort looks familiar

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A month ago, the Nuggets had secured the tiebreaker over Memphis by beating the Grizzlies at home.

It seemed like that was going to be enough for the Nuggets to coast to the No. 1 seed, and that was probably the case. A sloppy win over Toronto followed before the Nuggets started to pay for their basketball sins in consecutive losses to the Bulls, Spurs, Nets and Raptors.

Nearly a month later, the Nuggets appeared to put the finishing touches on the top seed in the West by beating the Nets, Wizards, Bucks and 76ers. The Nuggets continued to play hard in Jokic’s three-game absence, but the loss in Houston featured the unserious type of basketball that plagued the team in early March.

The lack of defensive intensity could be found in Jalen Green’s 32-point performance and the 24 free throws the Rockets took. Offensively, the Nuggets settled for jumpers when they could get them. The 20 turnovers, 15 of which came in the second half, are a concerning sign for a Nuggets team that needs to be ready for playoff basketball in a couple of weeks.

ROCKETS 124, NUGGETS 103

What happened: An uninspired effort Tuesday in Houston cost the Nuggets a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Rockets led by a point after the first quarter, but a strong stretch from Denver’s bench to start the second gave the Nuggets a lead early in the second. Denver started the second half with a 59-56 advantage after leading by as many 10 in the first half. Houston regained its one-point advantage by the start of the fourth and stretched the advantage to double figures early in the fourth. It got ugly late, cancelling any plans the Nuggets had to celebrate.

What went right: Denver’s second unit wasn’t the problem. Peyton Watson’s 10 points helped the Nuggets finish the game with a 43-24 advantage in bench points. Jeff Green (+5) and Christian Braun (+1) actually won their minutes, while all of Denver’s starters who played more than 20 minutes finished minus-17 or worse.

What went wrong: Jamal Murray played just 10 minutes before appearing to reaggravate a thumb sprain. Playing with a wrap around his right thumb, Murray made one of his two shots and dished out four assists before missing the rest of the game. Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson handled the point guard duties in Murray’s absence.

Highlight of the night: Take your pick from one of Michael Porter Jr.’s six made 3-pointers. That pretty shot helped Porter stay hot. After scoring 29 points on Sunday, Porter led the Nuggets with 23 on Tuesday.

Up next: The Nuggets continue a three-game road trip Thursday in Phoenix.