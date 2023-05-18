A fourth-quarter flurry from Jamal Murray and company kept the Nuggets perfect at home this postseason with a 108-103 win over the Lakers in Game 2 Thursday. Here are three takeaways after Denver took a 2-0 series lead at Ball Arena:

1. Nikola Jokic apparently isn’t the only member of the Nuggets capable of making an in-game adjustment. After starting 3 of 13, Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter. Murray added 10 rebounds and five assists.

2. It turns out the Rui Hachimura adjustment might’ve come on the offensive end. For as much was made about Hachimura’s defense of Jokic at the end of Game 1, Hachimura’s offense appeared to catch the Nuggets off guard in Game 2. The reserve forward made all seven shots he took in the first half, including a 3-pointer. Two free throws helped Hachimura lead all scorers with 17 points at halftime, and the Lakers led by five as a result. He missed his first shot late in the third quarter and finished with 21 points.

3. Credit Lakers coach Darvin Ham for making a smart adjustment. Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup gave the Lakers more size to open the game, and it seemed to get Jamal Murray out of sync. Murray was 3 of 13 at halftime before adjusting and heating up in the second half.

***

GAME RECAP

NUGGETS 108, LAKERS 103

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite trailing by as many as 11 points, the Nuggets used a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Lakers and take a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Los Angeles. Denver struggled on offense much of the night, but came alive in the final 12 minutes, especially from 3-point range. Nikola Jokic didn’t score in the fourth quarter, but he didn’t need to and still put up 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists for yet another playoff triple-double.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: He had one of his worst shooting nights through three quarters, but Jamal Murray knows how to turn it on when the lights are brightest. Murray went 6-for-7 from the field for 23 points in the fourth quarter alone, finishing with 37 points after one of his best playoff performances to date.

OFF THE BENCH: Enjoy Bruce Brown while you have him, Nuggets fans, because the Denver sixth man is making himself a good chunk of change in these playoffs. He played another pivotal role in a big playoff win, scoring 12 points in 38 minutes off the bench and his steal of LeBron James in the final seconds was the exclamation point.

UP NEXT: The Nuggets head to L.A. where the Lakers are 6-0 in the playoffs. Game 3 will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

—Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

***

Halftime update: Lakers 53, Nuggets 48

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Nuggets' attempt to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals is being Rui-ned.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, the former Gonzaga University star, scored 17 points in the first half to hand the visitors a halftime lead.

Nikola Jokic has 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to pace the Nuggets, who won Game 1 132-126 Thursday. But the Nuggets so far have no answer for Hachimura, whom the Lakers acquired at the trade deadline for a trio of second-round picks.

Hachimura made all seven of his shots to lead the Lakers in scoring. The Lakers' biggest lead was 11 points.

***

Here's what you might've missed since Game 1:

Get updates from tonight's playoff game on Twitter via Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto: