For the fourth time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers stand between the Denver Nuggets and their trip to the NBA Finals.

The Lakers beat the Nuggets in each of their three previous meetings in the conference finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020. Here are five keys for the Nuggets to finally get past the Lakers:

1. Stick to the formula

The easiest way for Denver to get to the NBA Finals is to stick with what’s worked - being perfect at Ball Arena. The Nuggets started the postseason 6-0 at home against the Timberwolves and Suns. Only one of those games, the closeout win against Minnesota, was decided by fewer than nine points. Denver’s also managed to win a road game in each series, which has given them some wiggle room. If the Nuggets continue to go undefeated at home, they will represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

2. Avoid foul trouble

The Lakers live at the line. Los Angeles’s 26.6 free throws per game topped the NBA this regular season. That number has dropped to 24.2 in the playoffs, but it’s still the highest mark among the four teams left in contention. The Nuggets are taking 22.5 free throws per game this postseason.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the charge, averaging more than five free throws per game this postseason. James took 11 free throws, helping the Lakers eliminate the Warriors on Friday. Golden State coach Steve Kerr was frustrated with the Lakers ability to draw fouls and get to the line after the Lakers had a 37-17 advantage in free throws in Game 3. It will be important for the Nuggets to avoid a game like that and keep their stars on the court.

3. Joker leads the way

Nobody on Earth is playing better than Nikola Jokic this postseason. After averaging a 30-point triple-double in the second round, the Nuggets will need Jokic to again be the best player on the court against one of the game’s greatest of all time. Davis’s defense should be the stiffest Jokic has faced this postseason, but the Nuggets center has a way of figuring opposing defenses out after a game or two. Forget the Most Valuable Player award. Joker should be eyeing the Finals MVP trophy with another strong showing against the Lakers.

4. Gordon goes back to battle

What do you get the guy who’s worked tirelessly to slow down Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant in the first two series? James. Such is life for Aaron Gordon these days. After making things difficult for Minnesota’s inside-out threat and Phoenix’s new super scorer, Gordon will have his most physical test with the 6-foot-9 James, who many believe plays heavier than his listed weight of 250 pounds. James is the type to take it all the way to the hoop. Gordon has the requisite bulk and athleticism to make life rough another star, and the Nuggets will need him to do just that.

5. Depth does its job

Davis and James are going to score for the Lakers. Jokic and Jamal Murray will lead the way for Denver, but the third, fourth and fifth scorers could ultimately decide who advances to the Finals. The Nuggets would welcome more consistency from Michael Porter Jr., who’s been hot and cold in Denver’s 11 playoff games. Gordon might have to spend most of his energy on the defensive end, which increases the importance of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown’s offensive contributions. D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have been the Lakers’ supplementary scorers in the first two rounds. Porter’s hot start was crucial to Denver’s Game 5 win over Phoenix, and Caldwell-Pope’s start set the tone for Denver’s blowout win Thursday. Those kinds of performances could make all the difference against the Lakers.