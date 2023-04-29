In a series filled with star power on both sides, the most efficient and maybe most important performance of the night came from Aaron Gordon.

Making his first six shots, Gordon had the best playoff game of his Nuggets’ tenure, finishing with 23 points (just two points shy of his playoff career high) on 9-for-13 shooting.

From start to finish in Denver’s dominant 125-107 win in Game 1, Gordon punished the Nuggets for not just putting smaller defenders on him, but also leaving him wide open from 3-point range.

“I always tell AG, ‘Man if you’re open, shoot it,’” Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said. “He’s a great shooter.”

A lot has been made about Gordon’s defensive versatility, going from guarding Karl-Anthony Towns in round one to Kevin Durant in this series, but it’s Gordon’s offensive performance that may go a long way toward deciding who advances to the Western Conference Finals.

When Gordon is able to make three of his four 3-pointers like he did in Saturday’s big win, it only makes Denver’s already lethal offense even more dangerous.

“It helps the spacing for the rest of the team,” Gordon said. “I’m just looking to attack this series and take what they’re giving me.”

“It’s just another weapon,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone added. “When you add a fourth shooter to the mix, now the court is just so spread and wide open. You’ve got weapons everywhere.”

That’s not to diminish Gordon’s efforts defensively in Game 1, though.

Despite Durant scoring 29 points for the Suns, the Nuggets made him work for everything and didn’t allow him to get in much of a rhythm, holding him to just three 3-point attempts.

“He’s doing great and he wants that matchup,” Jamal Murray said. ‘KD’s hitting some tough shots, man, but AG’s staying with it, playing aggressive, not getting down on himself and just trying to stay disciplined. He’s been huge for us in both series.”

Not even watching Durant go 12-for-19 from the field and hit the tough shots that Murray mentioned could discourage Gordon.

“You know he’s going to make shots,” Gordon said. “That’s not somebody that you stop. You just try to make it as tough and physical (as you can).”

This has been a long time coming for Gordon with the Nuggets.

Everyone saw what the quartet of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Murray and Gordon after he was traded from Orlando to Denver in 2021. But that group only got a handful of games together before Murray’s ACL injury against the Warriors ruined any chance the Nuggets had of making a run in the last two postseasons.

“We’ve been preparing all year,” Gordon said. “We just stay consistent and disciplined and what has gotten us to be the No. 1 seed in the West and let everything else take care of itself.”