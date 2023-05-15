There might not be a player in these NBA playoffs that is earning every penny of their contract more than Aaron Gordon.

The do-it-all Nuggets forward helped slow down an all-time great in Kevin Durant as Denver dispatched Phoenix in round two and will now be tasked with guarding another all-time great as LeBron James and the Lakers are the one thing standing between the Nuggets and their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.

Add in that he was also the one shutting down Timberwolves all-star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the first round and it would be reasonable for both the mental and physical challenges so far in the postseason to begin to wear on Gordon.

But, as he said on Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Ball Arena, it’s “all grease, no grind.” Translation, he enjoys showing up to work every day.

“I feel like when you’re focused and you’re prepared, you’re with your brothers, the guys that you love day in and day out, it’s easy,” Gordon said. “I’m not saying that the competition and winning is easy but showing up and wanting to compete and give your best, it makes it easy when you do it for the guys that are around you.”

A lot has changed since the Nuggets and Lakers met in the 2020 Western finals in the Orlando bubble as just a few players on each team remain from that series, but the addition of Gordon in Denver might be the biggest difference.

As Los Angeles won the series in five games on the way to winning the franchise’s 17th NBA title, it was clear what the Nuggets were missing: someone to guard the elite wings in the league like James, who further cemented his legacy as one of the best to ever play with his fourth championship.

Just like in round one against Towns and just like in round two against Durant, this series is exactly why the Nuggets traded for and gave a contract extension to Gordon.

“Love the challenges,” Gordon said. “I’m here to do whatever my team asks (of) me and that’s that. They’re asking me to guard these guys and make it difficult on them. I’m here to do that.”

This version of Gordon that he’s become in Denver couldn’t be more different than the player he was when he came into the league.

After a stellar freshman year at Arizona, he was drafted fourth overall by the Magic and was tasked with being something he really wasn’t capable of — a player that Orlando could build around. He had his breakout season in 2017-18 when he averaged a career-best 17.6 points per game, but he did so on nearly 15 shots per game and on 43% shooting from the field.

Compare that to this season — his best with the Nuggets — when he averaged 16.3 points per game on just 11 shots per game, shooting a career-high 56% from the field.

But the biggest difference in this version of Gordon is the that he's now on a team with championship aspirations.

Gordon made the playoffs twice with the Magic but was bounced in the first round both times. More often than not, he was sitting at home watching as other teams around the league made deep playoff runs, just like in 2020 when he remembers watching the Nuggets go toe-to-toe with James and the Lakers.

Now, he’s ready to continue doing what he’s done so far this postseason — be the difference-maker Denver needs.

“We’re locked in,” Gordon said. “We know what the opportunity is in front of us, what the challenge is calling for and I’m sure we’re here to answer.”