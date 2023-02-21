A simple rhyme is helping Aaron Gordon stay patient while his rib injury continues to recover.

“It gets greater later,” Gordon said after the Nuggets practiced Tuesday at Ball Arena. “I know if I can be patient and play my cards right now, and listen to the coaching staff and training staff, that I’m going to be a big, big piece in our run down the stretch and helping this team win as long as I’m as healthy as I possibly can be.

"That’s just the goal, just trying to get healthy, as close to 100% as possible to help this team win a championship.”

The pursuit of a championship resumes Thursday in Cleveland. Gordon finds himself in a challenging situation with 23 games left in the regular season. The All-Star break provided some extra time to heal a bothersome rib, but he said there’s still some tightness in the area, and that a lot of contact could make it worse.

“It’s tricky,” Gordon said. “I’m just being careful about it. My guys are just telling me to take my time and get healthy so we can make this run down the stretch. That’s what I intend on doing.”

Jamal Murray’s situation is a little more straightforward. Murray said he plans to play Thursday against the Cavaliers, the result of some extra time to allow his right knee inflammation to subside. He wanted to play against Dallas in Denver’s final game before the break, but caution won out.

“I wanted to come back against Dallas,” Murray said. “But they said, ‘It’s just one game. Why even put you out there?’ That one wasn’t on me, but I’m good to go. I feel good, been working out, been lifting, been getting my body up to strength.”

Nikola Jokic worked out but did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. In accordance with NBA policy, Jokic was not obligated to practice after participating in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

“I was looking in the fine print to see if that was the same for head coaches, but I didn’t see it,” Nuggets Michael Malone, who was in Utah to coach Team LeBron said.

The Nuggets coach added Murray was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, while Gordon was active for most of the session.

“We’ll see if he’s at a place where he’s able to play against Cleveland. I’m not quite as sure with Aaron at the moment,” Malone said.

Murray and Gordon stuck around Denver during the break. Murray spent a night in Las Vegas, taking in a mixed martial arts event before returning to Denver for two-a-day workouts. Gordon thought about heading back to California or to Florida but prioritized rest, recovery and reflection.

“I’m going to be real with you guys: It hurt me not being in that All-Star Game this year. If I feel like I wasn’t focused on the mental aspect of it and understanding it’s going to get greater later,” Gordon said, reciting the rhyme. “There’s a bigger picture, that it would have, like, pulled me into a negative thought process and a negative mentality.

"It actually just spun me and made me that much more hungry to get wins and help my team win.”