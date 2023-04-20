The level of physicality matters more to Aaron Gordon than his own playing time.

The Nuggets have used their 6-foot-8 forward as a back-up center through two games of their first-round series against Minnesota, and Gordon has had his on-court minutes limited by foul trouble in both. In Game 1, three fouls in the first 14 minutes of the game limited Gordon to under 10 minutes of playing time before halftime. In Game 2, Gordon had to be pulled with 8:31 to play after picking up his fifth foul. He avoided fouling out in both games.

“I got six of them. I’m going to use them, and I’m going to make sure that the level of physicality is there,” Gordon said in the postgame locker room. “I am going to continue to play the way the way that I’m going to continue to play, and if they’re going to call those fouls, they’re going to call those fouls.”

Starting at power forward and handling the minutes at center while Nikola Jokic rests has seen Gordon spend most of his playing time matched up with Minnesota’s 7-footers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. He’s trying to make up for what he lacks in height with his uncommon combination of strength and athleticism.

“It’s different, because he never plays the five,” Jokic said. “He doesn’t know the tricks, if that makes any sense, but he’s so physical and he’s so dominant that he can outrebound, and he can just outpower everybody. He’s doing that right now.”

Jokic’s tricks might not work Gordon due to one big difference.

“He’s jumping too high,” Jokic explained.

Gordon posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double on Wednesday with six of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass in Game 2. After the Timberwolves’ twin towers combined for 19 points in Game 1, Gobert put up 19 points in Game 2. Towns added 10 points and 12 rebounds, but the Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead with Gordon still learning the tricks of the center trade.

“He can be even better, I think,” Jokic said.