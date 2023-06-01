DENVER - There's no time for Aaron Gordon to reflect on the gauntlet of NBA stars he’s guarded in these playoffs. That will come a few decades from now.

From Karl-Anthony Towns to Kevin Durant to LeBron James and now Jimmy Butler, he’s matched up against every type of elite scorer the league has to offer. But after another impressive defensive effort in the Nuggets’ 104-93 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he’s just focused on getting three more wins and winning his first championship.

“I’m definitely going to be sitting in my rocking chair when I’m 75, 90 years old telling my kids, ‘Yeah, back in the day I locked these guys up,’” Gordon said with a laugh. “It’s just part of the game, I’m doing what my team needs me to do. It’s a team effort. It always is.”

That team effort on defense Thursday night, led by Gordon, was able to accomplish something that nobody else has so far in this postseason — they made Butler look invisible for large stretches of a game.

The charismatic Heat star has been right up there with Nikola Jokic in terms of best player in the league these last two months. But he scored just 13 points (a postseason-low) on an inefficient 14 shots.

“I thought (Gordon) did a hell of a job taking on that challenge of guarding a guy like Jimmy Butler,” coach Michael Malone said.

But this game was about much more than Gordon’s continued defensive effort.

Coming off a 10-day layoff from the end of the Western Conference finals to the start of the NBA Finals, Denver was in need of a tone-setter in the first quarter.

Gordon proved to be just that.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Imposing his will against the smaller wings the Heat tried to put on him, Gordon scored 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter — all of which came at the rim.

Ands according to Gordon, there wasn’t a concerted effort to get him the ball early because that’s not how this team operates.

“This is just Denver Nugget basketball,” Gordon said. “We find a mismatch, we exploit it, and we keep going to it. I was just taking what the defense was giving me and just attacking what I felt was a mismatch.”

This game was just another of many examples throughout this postseason that highlight the transformation Gordon has undergone as a player since being acquired from the Magic over three years ago. He’s gone from No. 1 scoring option to No. 1 defender and the fourth, sometimes fifth, option on offense. It doesn’t go unnoticed by those in the Nuggets locker room.

“We always talk about Nikola embodying Nuggets culture, and I think Aaron Gordon is a prime example of somebody who's truly selfless,” Malone said. “He understood with Jamal (Murray) and Michael (Porter Jr.) coming back this year being healthy that his role was going to change. He never once fought it. He's embraced it from day one of the season.”

Gordon doesn’t want to be praised for the sacrifices he’s made during his time in Denver. For a guy who grew up knowing nothing but winning before spending the first six and a half years of his NBA career in basketball purgatory. He’s just happy to still be playing basketball in June.

“I’m not here for the credit, I’m here for the wins,” Gordon said. “It's a beautiful opportunity to play with guys on the team that have so much talent, have so much skill and have so much passion for the game of basketball. That's what I've always loved is to play the right way of basketball, and we do that here.

“I don't care if I score 50 or zero, as long as I'm helping impact the game and we're winning.”