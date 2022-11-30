Michael Malone has known since the schedule was released that October and November were going to be a grind for the Nuggets.
Sure, Denver has had the easiest schedule in the league through 21 games, but that’s only based on the opponents they’ve played, not where those games have been played. The Nuggets had to play 13 of their first 19 games on the road. Only two teams in NBA history have played more road games in their first 19 games of the season: the 1970 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 1974 Chicago Bulls.
But so far, Malone’s team has passed the test.
After Wednesday’s night 120-100 win against the Rockets at Ball Arena, the Nuggets sit at 14-7, which is currently second in the Western Conference, as the season is officially at the quarter-mark.
“When the schedule came out in August, I knew that getting through October and November was going to be a challenge and that was if we were completely healthy, and we’re not,” Malone said before Wednesday's game. “That’s what’s pretty remarkable is for us to be where we’re at.”
Players have been in and out of the lineup all season, and this most recent game was no different. Jamal Murray has been limited at times as he’s finally back on the court consistently following his knee injury in April 2021. Michael Porter Jr. is currently dealing with a left heel contusion and hasn’t played in over a week, while Jeff Green also missed Wednesday’s game with a right knee contusion. That doesn’t even include all of the players that have been in and out of COVID protocols in recent weeks.
“For us to be where we are right now considering the schedule, the COVID illnesses, the injuries and the different lineups, I think is terrific,” Malone said Monday. “We're not satisfied, but I love where we're at considering all of that.”
A big reason why the Nuggets have been able to remain near the top of the league despite all of the inconsistent lineups is the depth behind the stars.
Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have fit in seamlessly to the starting lineup. Christian Braun, the rookie out of Kansas, has had his moments off the bench. Vlatko Cancar has had his. More recently, when Hyland was out, it’s been veteran point guard Ish Smith providing a spark.
It also helps that Murray has returned to his old self, especially over these past two games against the Rockets. He torched Houston for 57 points over the course of the two-game set and is now averaging 17.8 points per game through his first 17.
Still, as Malone mentioned, there are plenty of places for Denver to improve going forward in the 75% of the season that still remains.
Defense would be a good place to start.
The Nuggets’ 116.3 offensive rating, currently second in the league, and the fact that they’re 8-0 when they score 120 points or more will lead to a lot of wins, but when you look at their losses, it’s clear what’s plaguing them. Their 126.2 defensive rating in losses is dead-last in the NBA. Conversely, in wins, they had a league-average defensive rating of 107.9 before Wednesday’s games.
“I've never seen such a discrepancy for a team,” Malone said. “That's our challenge is how do we become just a little bit more consistent on that end of the floor from night to night.”
Maybe some more nights sleeping in their own beds will help.
Eighteen of the next 26 games will be at Ball Arena and especially now as the calendar turns to December, there’s a chance for the Nuggets to pile on the wins and firmly cement their place in the top tier of the West.
“We have to take advantage of the fact that we've gotten through a very tough, demanding schedule and find a way to string some wins together at home in front of our fans,” Malone said.