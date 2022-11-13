More aggressiveness and more focus helped Michael Porter Jr. follow his worst game of the season with arguably his best.
After putting up a season-low seven points Friday in Boston, when he was a minus-24 in 25 minutes of playing time, Porter came out firing Sunday in Chicago, helping the Nuggets lead wire-to-wire in a 126-103 win over the Bulls. He finished with a game-high 31 points, setting season highs in field goals made (11) and 3-pointers made (6), and was a plus-23 in 24 minutes.
“I was disappointed in myself, how I came out. You know, I was dealing with some stuff off the court, but I can’t carry that to on the court,” Porter told the Altitude broadcast postgame. “So, I came out here just with a better mentality, more aggressive.”
While he didn’t specify what the off-court issue was, Porter’s hotel room was reportedly robbed in Indianapolis, the stop before Boston on Denver’s four-game road trip. Porter went 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from 3 against the Celtics. He followed by shooting 68.8% from the field and 66.7% from 3 on Sunday and paired the efficient scoring with solid defense, as he finished with a couple of steals.
Porter opened the scoring with a mid-range jumper and followed with a couple of 3-pointers off Nikola Jokic assists. He ended up on the receiving end on five of Jokic’s 14 assists. The 6-foot-10 sniper was up to 15 points, on seven shots, when foul trouble forced him to the bench in the middle of the second quarter, but that did little to cool Denver’s hot hand.
Instead of starting the second half with a jumper, Porter drove past Zach LaVine and finished over DeMar DeRozan with a euro-step finish. He used the same move against Chicago center Nikola Vucevic later in the quarter. Porter closed the quarter with three triples in the span of just over two minutes, as Denver stretched the lead to 22. Porter’s work was done after his 16-point third quarter, as the big lead he helped create allowed him to rest for the entire fourth.
Staggerer switch
The stagger stayed in place, but the starter playing with the second unit changed against the Bulls.
Instead of Porter subbing out midway through the first quarter and returning to help the second unit through the final minutes of the opening period and first minutes of the second, it was Jamal Murray.
The switch might have had something to do with point guards Bones Hyland (health and safety protocols) and Ish Smith (calf strain) again being unavailable, while Porter’s hot start could’ve reinforced the idea. Porter scored 10 of his points in the first six minutes. Then, Bruce Brown came in to run point with the rest of the starters, while Murray got a couple of minutes rest, returning to a 14-point lead.
There appeared to be a lack of chemistry in the first staggered stretch. A few unforced turnovers and some cold shooting helped the Bulls close within six before Jokic and Porter returned early in the second.
The second stagger came a little later, as the starters created even more separation. It was a 21-point game when DeAndre Jordan replaced Jokic in the third quarter, and Murray led the second unit to the team’s biggest lead of the game before he checked out for good with 4:49 left.
Murray scored 10 of his 23 points while playing with the second unit.
NUGGETS 126, BULLS 103
What happened: A strong start on both ends propelled the Nuggets to a 12-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Bulls briefly closed within four before Denver’s starters returned and stretched the halftime lead to 62-47. The Nuggets extended the lead to as many as 28 in the second half and cruised to 9-4 on the season behind a 3-1 road trip.
What went right: Just about everything. The Nuggets never trailed and everyone who played scored. Denver made 60% of its field goal attempts, including a 13-for-27 mark from 3-point range, and finished with 33 assists on 48 made shots. The Bulls eclipsed 100 points in the final minute and did not score more than 29 points in any one quarter.
What went wrong: Michael Porter Jr.’s big night could’ve been even bigger if he didn’t miss the final 5:23 of the second quarter after picking up his third foul. He still finished with a team-high 31 points, making 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Elsewhere, Joel Embiid put up the type of performance — 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks — that could give him an edge over Nikola Jokic come award season. Jokic didn’t look for his shot Sunday, even though he made all four of his attempts. He finished with eight points, six rebounds, 14 assists and three steals.
Highlight of the night: Jamal Murray and Jokic made a couple of impressive passes to set up Aaron Gordon’s dunk in the final 15 seconds of the second quarter. Murray drove along the left side of the lane and flipped a pass back to Jokic, who was a step inside the free-throw line. It looked like Jokic was shooting a floater, but he opted to drop off a pass to Aaron Gordon when Bulls forward Patrick Williams jumped to contest the shot. Gordon finished with a reverse dunk to extend Denver’s lead.
On deck: The Nuggets return to Denver for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.