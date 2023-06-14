The confetti has settled on a Denver Nuggets championship.

Relive moments that mattered with all the details from a remarkable 2023 NBA postseason. Here are the storylines, statistics and images that defined one of the greatest teams in our city’s professional sports history:

National narratives: Forgive the Nuggets for feeling disrespected on their run to a title when it seemed like NBA reporters openly rooted against them. Like when Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said on the "Rich Eisen Show": “They’re just not a compelling team to talk about, to write about, compared to some of the other teams.” ESPN studio analysts almost unanimously picked Phoenix and Los Angeles to beat the Nuggets.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix talks the Denver Nuggets media gripe."they're just not a compelling team to talk about - to write about"Worth noting that @SIChrisMannix and his cohort are compelled by attention. And financial return. They peddle NBA sugar, not basketball. pic.twitter.com/RSLKMbb2dl — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) May 25, 2023

“The national narrative was about the Lakers and their adjustments,” coach Michael Malone said en-route to sweeping LA in the Western Conference Finals. “You put that in your pipe (and) smoke it.”

Joker greatness: It’s impossible to understate the brilliance of Nikola Jokic. His performance will go down among the greatest in league history and numbers back it up.

—First player to lead NBA playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190).

—Most triple doubles in a single postseason (10).

—First player with a 30/20/10 Finals game.

—First center since 2002 (Shaquille O’Neil, Lakers) to win Finals MVP.

—Lowest drafted player (No. 41 overall) to win Finals MVP.

“The job is done,” Jokic told ESPN moments after clinching the title. “We can go home now.”

Jamal’s journey: Why did tears stream down Jamal Murray’s face during the Larry O’Brien Trophy presentation? He suffered a torn ACL in April 2021, missed the following season, and was a catalyst of Denver’s title run (averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in the playoffs). Murray told team owner Stan Kroenke on the floor at Ball Arena: “Y’all could have gone a different route. I appreciate you staying with me. We got it done.”

"i love you""you're amazing"these jamal murray exchanges 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eeQhtKQInh — Dan Favale (@danfavale) June 13, 2023

Coach props: Malone, in his eighth year leading the Nuggets, set the franchise record with 25 playoff wins in a Game 5 close-out of the Timberwolves. He now has 37. One of the best images of the Finals came from the on-court celebration with the Jokic brothers — Nemanja and Strahinja — lifting him into the air.

GM genius: It’s no coincidence Calvin Booth won a title in his first season as general manager. He reshaped the roster around Jokic/Murray with the perfect mix of role players and, specifically, two playoff difference makers.

—Bruce Brown: The Nuggets elevated Brown to backup point guard in the postseason and he thrived off the bench, especially in key moments. In Game 4 against Miami, Brown scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. He made big shots all series long.

—Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: The only player with a previous NBA championship ring (Lakers, 2020) on the roster provided veteran leadership and production. Caldwell-Pope shot 41% from 3-point range over the first three series to boost Denver's already unstoppable offense.

Title king: Rookie Christian Braun became just the fifth player in history to win championships in consecutive seasons between the NCAA (University of Kansas) and NBA (Nuggets). Braun came up huge in Game 3 of the Finals with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor. Jokic said postgame that Braun “won us the game with energy.”

MPJ redemption: Michael Porter Jr. never found his deep ball in the Finals shooting a meager 14% from behind the arc (4-28). But Porter’s scrappy Game 5 stat line — 16 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one block — showcased his postseason grit. Porter’s improved defense and effort all season were a big reason why Denver finally won the title.

Challenging road: A casual observer might discount the difficulty of this championship run with the No. 1 seed Nuggets defeating the No. 8 seed Heat. That’s lazy analysis. Consider the variables.

—Denver beat the following players represented on the 2022-23 NBA All-Star team: Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Kevin Durant (Suns), LeBron James (Lakers) and Bam Adebayo (Heat).

—James had never been swept before the NBA Finals in his career before these playoffs.

—Denver lost just four total games in the postseason and never trailed in any series. Its four playoff losses tied for the second-fewest for a champion over the previous 20 years. Only the Kevin Durant-Steph Curry juggernaut Warriors had fewer (16-1).

—The Nuggets rightfully earned the No. 1 seed in the West with a 53-29 regular-season record.

Best celebration: Aaron Gordon was phenomenal in the playoffs, regularly defending the opposing team’s best player. He was even better after the final buzzer. Gordon — shirtless and still wearing his Nuggets game shorts — walked through the streets of downtown Denver after Game 5 to celebrate with the people of his adopted city. Fans joined his championship march and posted videos to social media. The perfect ending to an unforgettable NBA Finals.