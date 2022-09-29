LA JOLLA, Calif. — A ticket request turned out to be rather fruitful for Andre Miller.
The former Nuggets guard was trying to get some kids he coached free tickets to Summer League and started asking his front office connections for help. Miller and Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth played together in Philadelphia, and the former teammate came through for Miller.
While in Las Vegas, Miller ran into Jason Terry, another NBA veteran, who just finished his first year coaching Denver’s G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Terry raved about his experience, Miller said, but he soon left for a spot on the Utah Jazz bench.
Miller later sent a text to Booth thanking him for the hookup. Booth responded, asking if Miller had any interest in coaching in the G League.
“That’s how we got to the interviewing process,” Miller said Thursday after the Nuggets’ third day of training camp at the University of California San Diego. “I was looking more at the college route, trying to learn compliance and everything.”
Now, he doesn’t have to worry about impermissible benefits or recruiting dead periods. Instead, he can focus on passing on what he learned to a group of players hoping to carve out long NBA careers for themselves. The game has changed significantly since he last played in 2016, but some lessons are timeless.
“The mental part and the fundamentals are going to always have to be there for the guys to succeed,” Miller said. “As much 3-pointers as there is today, you still need fundamentals and good work habits to survive an NBA lifestyle.”
The ability to get high-level coaching experience is what made the job attractive to Miller. Whether he wants to continue up the coaching ladder and return to the NBA is to be determined. After all, he was just hoping to score some tickets when he reached out to the Nuggets general manager.
“Haven’t even thought about it,” Miller said. “I think I’m going to approach this like I approach (it) when I played — one day at a time. Nothing’s promised. My thing is to enjoy the experience.”