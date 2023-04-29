There’s a new, thrilling chapter in the legend of the Blue Arrow.

“He’s a bad man,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the Nuggets downed the Suns, 125-107 in Game 1 of their second-round series Saturday at Ball Arena. “I mean, Jamal Murray lives for this. … When Jamal Murray is healthy and locked and loaded, we know what’s capable of. It’s just been fun to watch him perform at the level he’s performing at.”

Murray, nicknamed the Blue Arrow, scored his 10th point before the game was six minutes old. He finished off the Suns with 10 more points in the fourth quarter. The Suns closed within 10 points early in the fourth quarter. After Aaron Gordon scored a couple of buckets, Murray got a signature acrobatic layup to go. After Kevin Durant, who led the Suns with 29 points, missed one of his 19 shots, Murray grabbed the rebound and pushed the tempo in transition. With Durant running along one side and Chris Paul on the other, Murray split the defenders with a behind-the-back dribble and spun a layup in before Durant’s contest, channeling another legend.

“I used to watch a lot of Michael Jordan growing up. My dad and I studied him,” Murray said. “That’s where that comes from.”

Then, Murray made the last two of his triples 28 seconds apart to put the Nuggets up 17 midway through the fourth quarter.

“Some big, big shots when they were trying to go on runs, Jamal seemed to stop it almost every time,” Malone said.

The Suns took a timeout after the second three went down. With the crowd in a frenzy, Murray took a second to absorb the energy before his teammates mobbed him and they headed back to the huddle.

“You live for those moments, and you want to make the most of those moments,” Murray said. “I’ve been waiting for a while to be healthy, to be back and playing at this level during this time of year. It just felt good to feel it and have the crowd behind me.”

Murray didn’t score in the final 6:30, but his work by that point was done. He seemed to frustrate Chris Paul, who committed a strong foul on Murray in the open court. It was reviewed for a possible flagrant foul but was ultimately ruled to be a common foul.

“If he’s doing that, then we’re doing something right,” Murray said. “I’m not going to pay attention to it. We’re just going to move on and try to be better next game and not worry about all those antics.”

Denver’s starting point guard made 13 of his 24 shots, including 6 of his 10 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 34 points.

“I’m just doing whatever it takes to win,” Murray said, “Tonight, they needed me to score, and I was doing that.”

In addition to the efficient scoring, Murray also grabbed five rebounds and dished out nine assists against two turnovers. He also recorded two of Denver’s 14 steals, leading the Nuggets to a 1-0 series lead over the Suns.

Another chapter starts with Monday’s Game 2 at Ball Arena.

“Jamal just continues to add to the legend of playoff Jamal Murray,” Malone said.