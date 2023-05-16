All Anthony Davis could do was smile.

In the dying moments of the third quarter, Nikola Jokic hoisted a desperation 3-pointer that he was able to somehow, just barely, get off over the outstretched arms of Davis.

Like just about everything else Jokic put up Tuesday, it went in — leading to that now-iconic shot of Davis smiling as he walked back to the bench.

JOKIC AT THE BUZZER 🚨31 PTS, 19 REB, 12 AST 🔥End 3Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/f62Fa0fOiE — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

“Nothing else I could have done, 40 feet away from the basket, one dribble, kind of throws it up and it goes in,” Davis said. “Definitely one of them nights.”

While it was actually only 29 feet from the basket, it didn’t matter all to Davis, who had to watch that shot and many others that he tightly contested go over his head and straight through the hoop.

No one has a harder job in this Western Conference Finals than Davis. His reward for looking like the best defensive player in the league in the playoffs is a matchup against Jokic, who just so happens to look like the overall best player in the playoffs and had another 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in Denver’s 132-126 Game 1 win at Ball Arena.

Despite the loss, Davis was up to the task — at least on one end of the floor. The star center had a game-high 40 points as he went toe-to-toe with Jokic offensively.

Davis did the majority of his damage in the middle two quarters of the game, shooting 10-for-12 from the field as he make basket after basket that may have seemed somewhat insignificant at the time, but all those buckets allowed the Lakers to be within striking distance to make the near comeback in the fourth quarter.

“When you’re not playing well, he can weather the storm by himself,” Lakers forward Austin Reaves said. “AD is a top-five talent in the NBA for those reasons right there. For me, I expect it from AD, seeing him everyday, the work he puts in, just the skill set that he has. I believe he can do that every night.”

Only four other players scored in double figures for the Lakers. LeBron James was second on the team in scoring with 26 points and Austin Reaves had 23 points thanks to a couple 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

But Los Angeles got just 14 points combined from the other two members of the starting lineup, Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell.

“AD was phenomenal, 40 (points) and 10 (rebounds), changing shots at the rim” LeBron James said. “AD’s been great all postseason. We just have to do our job, as well, myself, chipping in, everybody down the ladder from there.

“We have to do a great job of just backing him up, not only on the offensive end to relieve pressure off of him but also on the defensive end, as well.”

The Lakers’ only lead of the night was when they led 2-0 in the opening minute. They trailed by as many as 21 points midway through the third quarter, but rebounded to get within three points and with possession of the ball in the final minute. But a potential game-tying 3-pointer by James was just off the mark and two free throws by Jokic on the other end all but ended L.A.’s chances of stealing Game 1 in Denver.

“In the postseason, it doesn’t matter it if you cut it to one or you’re down 20,” James said. “You lose, you lose. They are 1-0 and we have to come back with desperation going into Game 2.”

The 7-seed Lakers were far from discouraged following the loss and it has a lot to do with the adjustments made by coach Darvin Ham in the second half that allowed for the big comeback.

Davis was taken off Jokic as the primary defender and put on Aaron Gordon, which allowed Davis to stay much closer to the basket and out of the Nuggets’ pick-and-roll action featuring Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The move worked as the Nuggets scored just 26 points in the final 12 minutes after scoring no fewer than 34 points in any of the first three quarters. Jokic was also 0-for-2 from the field in the quarter as all three of his points in the period came at the free throw line.

“There's no one person that's going to stop (Jokic),” Ham said. “It has to be done by committee and you have to switch up. You have to switch up matchups at times and you have to switch up coverages.

“So we were comfortable with the results. Gave us a chance to get back into the game, and you know, it's one of the things we know if we need to go back to it, it's there, along with several other things that we didn't unveil tonight.”

The Lakers also don’t want to be in a position where they have to make big adjustments in the middle of the game. They trailed by 18 at halftime and despite the Nuggets’ hot shooting, James and his team feel it can all be corrected with a simple change — better effort.

“It took us a half to get into the game and that was pretty much the ballgame right there,” James said. “We have to understand that we have to start from the tip-off, and they punched us in the mouth to start. I know the game is won in 48 minutes, but they set the tone in 24 minutes and we were playing catch-up for the next 24.”