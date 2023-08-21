Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

The rest of the world is about to see what the Nuggets saw in April.

The United States national team figures to go as far as Anthony Edwards can take it in the FIBA World Cup.

"He's unquestionably the guy," coach Steve Kerr said of Edwards after the U.S. concluded its pre-tournament preparations with a come-from-behind win over Germany on Sunday. "You can see he knows it, but now, the team knows it.”

The Timberwolves guard dropped a team-high 34 points on 20 shots as the Americans beat Germany, 99-91, Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The Nuggets saw similar performances when Edwards, 21 at the time, averaged 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5 rebounds in five games against the eventual champions.

“His future is scary bright,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Edwards during the first-round series.

Edwards starts his chance to show the world what’s coming when the United States starts Group Play against New Zealand Saturday. Greece and Jordan round out the group, which is lacking star power. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing the tournament for Greece, as are many of the best American players. Without the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Ja Morant, the World Cup is a chance for the next wave to roll in.

No one has been better than Edwards. He opened with 15 points, tied for the team-high with Cam Johnson, in a rout of Puerto Rico in the first exhibition. He led the Americans with 15 more points in a big win over Slovenia, which was without Luka Doncic. The U.S. got its best test in a 98-88 win over Spain, a game Edwards added 11 points. A 21-point performance and Sunday’s big game allowed Edwards to score in double figures in all five exhibitions.

The Americans enter the tournament, which runs Friday through Sept. 10, as the favorites. It will be up to Edwards to lead the way.

USA FIBA World Cup Roster

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, G, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr. F/C, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, F/C, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers

***

What I’m Thinking

Canada’s loss could be the Nuggets’ gain next season.

After playing 40 minutes per game in Denver’s 20 playoff games, Jamal Murray had to make the tough decision to pull out of the upcoming FIBA World Cup last week.

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said in Canada Basketball’s release.

“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament. It’s still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal.”

The decision was complicated by the hype surrounding the Canadian team, one of a few squads in the tournament that can challenge the United States. Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would’ve been the best backcourt in the tournament, but Murray is prioritizing Denver’s title defense.

The preparation should pay off for Murray, who has a habit of slow season starts. For his career, Murray scores 13.3 points per game in October, 16.3 in November and 15.9 in December. Then, he picks it up to 17.2 points per game in January, 19.3 in February, 17.6 in March and 17.5 in April. His field-goal percentage and assist numbers follow a similar trend. His playoff performances have become the stuff of legend.

After averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field, 39.6% from 3 and 92.6% on free throws in the Nuggets’ championship run, Murray hardly took a break. A couple of weeks later, he was in the gym playing against the Summer League squad. From there, he participated in Canada’s pre-World Cup camp. While he ultimately had to pull out of the tournament, the summer work paired with necessary rest could help him get off to a faster start as he looks to become an All-Star for the first time.

***

What I’m Reading

Basketball and hip-hop go together like Jamal and Joker. The Associated Press' Kyle Hightower and Alanis Thames celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary by looking at the relationship between hip-hop and hoops.

***

What They’re Saying

“It’s called the Serbian Flu.” — Richard Jefferson

The ESPN analyst provided his reason why Joel Embiid hasn’t played in Denver since 2019. “It’s been diagnosed. There are lots of variations. It used to be the Shaq flu. It used to be the Kobe flu. It used to be the MJ flu. There are a lot of different flus. Right now, it’s the Serbian flu, and let me say this: Joel, I do not think that you’re ducking Jokic. I just want to make this clear, but from this point on, I will be saying that you are ducking Jokic until you guys do play, because I saw you dominate him in Philly. He (Jokic) didn’t get a chance for the back up in Denver, so all I’m going to say is that you’re ducking Jokic, and I can’t wait to see what’s about to happen.”

Nuggets fans said the same last season with missing persons posters featuring the Philadelphia center’s face. The noise will get louder if Embiid doesn’t play in the 76ers' only game in Denver this season, a Saturday afternoon tipoff on Jan. 27 on ABC. Minor injuries and unforgiving scheduling have provided reasonable excuses for Embiid’s absence in Denver the last few seasons, but with a national broadcast planned for one of two meetings between the last two Most Valuable Players, the pressure is already building for Embiid to play at Ball Arena this season.

***

The List

Five non-USA FIBA World Cup Group Stage games worth watching:

1. Canada vs. France, Friday

The best teams in Group H go head-to-head on the first day of the tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads an upstart Canadian squad against one of Europe’s established powers. The team that wins the opener should cruise to the top spot of the group.

2. Germany vs. Australia, Sunday

Group E’s best game is set for Aug. 27 in Okinawa, Japan. The Germans, led by Franz and Moritz Wagner and Dennis Schroder, showed their ability, pushing the United States to a close finish in a tune-up contest. Australia has a solid backcourt, led by Thunder guard Josh Giddey, while former Nuggets forward Jack White could provide some muscle on the inside.

3. Spain vs. Brazil, Monday

There should be no shortage of flair in this game. Spanish point guard Sergio Llull is always worth a watch. Brazilian counterpart Raul Neto brings NBA experience to the NBA backcourt. Both teams have big men with NBA experience. Spain should be the favorite to win Group G, but Brazil could make it interesting.

4. Slovenia vs. Georgia, Monday

Group F won't give Luka Doncic and his Slovenian teammates much to worry about, but the matchup with Georgia should be their biggest test. The Georgia squad features NBA players Sandro Mamukelashvili (Spurs) and Goga Bitadze (Magic), but there’s no good matchup for Doncic, who could be the best player in the tournament. Unfortunately for Nuggets fans, Vlatko Cancar will not be a part of the Slovenian squad after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during an exhibition game. The Nuggets announced Cancar has since undergone ACL repair surgery.

5. Dominican Republic vs. Philippines

While neither of these Group A squads are traditional powers, they’ve both got an NBA talent that could make things interesting in the first day of the tournament. For the Dominican Republic, it’s Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns. For the Philippines, its Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. The Philippines also have Kai Sotto, who was once a high-profile prospect who has since played pro ball in Australia and Japan.