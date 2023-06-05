The biggest stretch in Bam Adebayo’s career is underway, and the Heat center is thriving.

Through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Adebayo deserves his praise.

No, he hasn’t outplayed Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. But that is not the goal. Adebayo has stayed true to his assignment, no surprise given his status as a two-time All-Star and four-time all-defense honoree who is regarded as one of the league’s best at the position.

“This is the Finals,” Adebayo said Sunday after the Heat scored a 111-108 Game 2 upset at Ball Arena. “This is what we live for. This is the opportunity that we don't want to let slip away. So (the) biggest thing for me, man, I go out there, I play with a will, I play with passion and I try to leave it all on the court.”

Jokic has been the best player in a series that is tied 1-1 as it shifts to Miami. The two-time MVP is averaging 34 points per game on 60% shooting from the field and over 42% shooting from 3-point range.

Despite being assigned the toughest defensive matchup in the series, Adebayo isn’t far behind as the second-leading scorer on nearly 54% shooting. The most telling stat is in his favor. Adebayo's net rating is four points better than Jokic.

With Jimmy Butler yet to shine as a scorer, the Heat have needed everything they can get from Adebayo. He's been their best player.

“We just can't say enough of how difficult his responsibilities are in this series,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “To take arguably the toughest cover in the league for all the myriad of reasons that I don't need to get into, and then he has to shoulder a big offensive role for us, as well. So it's not like he can just stand and rest on the offensive side, and yes, he has to play 40-plus minutes, as well.”

The reason the Heat are feeling good going home to Miami is not only because of Adebayo’s play, though. If you want to rank the best Heat players early in this series, Adebayo is 1A and Gabe Vincent is 1B.

The former undrafted free agent out of UC Santa Barbara has quickly gone from two-way player to regular starter to one of the most important players in the NBA Finals. Averaging 21 points and shooting over 56% from 3-point range through two games, it’s hard to imagine where Miami would be without Vincent, who Spoelstra praised for taking on one of the biggest developmental challenges for any player in the league.

“We love 'Nnamdi,'” Spoelstra said, citing Vincent’s middle name and Nigerian heritage. “He's a special guy. He was with us in the bubble as a two-way guy. He took on I think the toughest role change for a young player. He was a gunslinger, (a) 2-guard. We wanted to develop him into a combo guard, somebody that could organize us, be an irritant defensively, tough, learn how to facilitate and run a team. He openly just embraced that.”

While the rest of the league is finally getting a proper introduction to Vincent in the postseason, it’s been clear to his teammates “Nnamdi” was going to be a big-time player.

For Adebayo, it all goes back to an exhibition game prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which actually took place in 2021) when Vincent went off for 30 points as Nigeria beat the stacked United States team in Las Vegas.

“He came out with that type of energy, that type of voracity and that type of anger,” Adebayo said. “I felt like, from there, he's one of us.”

Vincent has established himself as a player for the Heat to build around.

“It's going to be a different game entirely,” Vincent said. “I think every game will be different (in) this series, especially, and it will be great to be back home to start with, be back in front of our fans. It will be an awesome environment, great experience. It's going to be a battle. They are going to bring everything they got and we'd better do the same.”