There’s only one word to sum up the short sequence when the Nuggets struck gold from five spots to stake their claim on Game 2.

Jamal Murray stole ESPN play-by-play man Mike Breen’s signature line after splashing Denver’s fifth straight 3-pointer in a stretch of 2 minutes and 14 seconds of the fourth quarter.

“Bang!” Murray yelled as he pointed toward the ESPN broadcast crew after putting Denver up 12 with 4:57 on the clock.

“It was just one of those moments,” Murray told The Denver Gazette, confirming his on-court statement after finishing his post-game press conference.

Those moments take Murray back to the playground when he was like any kid counting down the final seconds before putting up a hypothetical buzzer-beater on their local hoop.

“When I was little, I used to count down the seconds off the shot clock and make the shot and talk like Marv Albert and talk like Mike Breen. You know what I’m saying, just the imagination running as a kid,” Murray said. “When you get in that moment and you see your fam in the crowd, you see your little brother, you see Mike Breen there, you see all these little reminders. They all pay dividends and make that moment a little more special. (They) just kind of lock you back in. You don't want to miss that opportunity, and sometimes you’re just reflecting on those moments and remembering how fun it was to do that and be able to not miss the stage. Playing in the Western Conference finals against the Lakers and LeBron James, it's an amazing opportunity.

"It's something you're going to look back in history and remember for the rest of your life. So, I just tried to make the most of it, and it's fun when you've got it going like that in the fourth.”

Here’s a look at each of the 3-pointers that helped the Nuggets turn a one-point lead with just over seven minutes left into a 12-point lead with just under five minutes left.

No. 1: Jamal Murray, 7:10 – Nuggets 87, Lakers 83

Murray starts the 3-point flurry just after LeBron James missed a wide-open, go-ahead 3. Jeff Green starts the sequence on the other end by passing the ball to Murray on the left flank. The Lakers switch Anthony Davis onto Murray. Murray takes a couple of dribbles toward the hoop so Davis retreats. Murray uses that movement against Davis by taking a step back with his dribble. The Nuggets guard feigns another hard dribble to the hoop before taking one additional step back and sinking a 25-foot 3 from straight away. He backpedaled down the court with his arms spread wide as if he knew what he just started.

“The 3 on AD was when I was like ‘OK, I found the mark. I’m on target,’” Murray said. “I just kept finding it.”

No. 2: Bruce Brown, 6:49 – Nuggets 90, Lakers 83

Murray starts the sequence by tipping away a pass lobbed toward LeBron James. Michael Porter Jr. secures possession and gives it up to Nikola Jokic, who leads a 5-on-4 fast break with James on the floor. With Murray and Aaron Gordon to his right and Porter and Bruce Brown to his left, Jokic gets Rui Hachimura to drop back toward the basket by looking to his right. When Jokic picks up his dribble and shifts his focus to his left, Hachimura’s momentum had taken him out of the play. D’Angelo Russell stayed attached to Michael Porter Jr.’s hip, leaving Brown an open 24-footer that gave Jokic another triple-double with his 10th assist.

“It was 4-on-3 or 5-on-4 or something,” Jokic said. “He made a big 3 in transition.”

No. 3: Jamal Murray, 6:03 – Nuggets 93, Lakers 84

Porter grabs the defensive rebound after Davis misses the second of his free throws. Bruce Brown brings the ball up the court, but this one is all about the two-man game between Murray and Jokic. Gordon sets a flare screen that gets Murray some separation from Hachimura on the right side. When Hachimura recovers, Murray finds Jokic on the right elbow and cuts toward the top of the key. Jokic gives it right back and sets a ball screen to Murray’s right. That forces LeBron James to switch onto Murray. He sizes up the matchup, takes a step back and drains a 29-footer over James’s contest.

“We all know one thing about Jamal, man. He just has to see one go in. He got a little mid-range pull-up to go in, kind of looked up to the heavens,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of the shot that snapped Murray from his slump. “That's all he needs, and after that he's shooting into a hula hoop.”

No. 4: Michael Porter Jr., 5:34 – Nuggets 96, Lakers 84

Murray’s fourth steal comes off a bad pass from Davis. He starts the break but pulls up and gets the ball to Jokic at the free-throw line. Porter sets an off-ball screen in an attempt to get Murray a corner 3. When James stays home to protect against a pass to the corner, Jokic and Porter turn the play into a dribble hand off. After handing the ball to Porter, Jokic turns to screen James, who’s rushing out to recover. It creates just enough space for Porter to rise up for a clean look over Hachimura and James from 24 feet away. That shot prompted loud “Beat L.A.” chants in Ball Arena.

The 6-foot-10 marksmen had passed up a similar shot earlier in the game only for his teammates to encouraged him to fire away.

“They closed out pretty well and it was going to be a contested shot, but at the end of the day, I can shoot over most people,” Porter said. “So, when they tell me 'just catch and shoot it,' that definitely gave me confidence to just shoot some of those shots down the stretch.”

No. 5: Jamal Murray, 4:57 – Nuggets 99, Lakers 87

Lakers guard Austin Reaves answered Porter’s 3 with a step-back triple of his own. Murray made sure the Nuggets got those points right back. Brown brings the ball up court and gets it to Jokic on the left elbow. Murray moves from the right corner down to the block and sets a back screen for Gordon. That leads to Davis switching onto Murray, who sprints to Jokic for another hand off, quickly sets his feet and releases the last shot of the sequence that sent the Nuggets to California with a 2-0 series lead in search of another gold rush.

Bang!