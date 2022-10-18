Bucks Nuggets Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

A look at the best bets for the upcoming NBA season, courtesy Chris Schmaedeke:

NBA title

Local bet: Denver Nuggets (16-1)

Others to consider: Milwaukee Bucks (7-1), Phoenix Suns (14-1)

Take a flyer: Memphis Grizzlies (20-1), Cleveland Cavaliers (30-1)

MVP

Local bet: Nikola Jokic (10-1), Jamal Murray (250-1)

Others to consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo (13-2), Jayson Tatum (12-1)

Take a flyer: Kawhi Leonard (30-1)

To make the playoffs

Local bet: Denver Nuggets (1-12)

Others to consider: Chicago Bulls (-125),  Sacramento Kings (4-1)

Take a flyer: Brooklynn Nets to NOT make the playoffs (9-1)

To win the conference

Local bet: Denver Nuggets (8-1)

Others to consider: Dallas Mavericks (10-1), Philadelphia 76ers (5-1)

Take a flyer: Miami Heat (13-2)

Sixth Man of the Year

Local bet: Bones Hyland (20-1)

Other to consider: Norman Powell (12-1)

Take a flyer: Spencer Dinwiddie (24-1)

