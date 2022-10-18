A look at the best bets for the upcoming NBA season, courtesy Chris Schmaedeke:
NBA title
Local bet: Denver Nuggets (16-1)
Others to consider: Milwaukee Bucks (7-1), Phoenix Suns (14-1)
Take a flyer: Memphis Grizzlies (20-1), Cleveland Cavaliers (30-1)
MVP
Local bet: Nikola Jokic (10-1), Jamal Murray (250-1)
Others to consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo (13-2), Jayson Tatum (12-1)
Take a flyer: Kawhi Leonard (30-1)
To make the playoffs
Local bet: Denver Nuggets (1-12)
Others to consider: Chicago Bulls (-125), Sacramento Kings (4-1)
Take a flyer: Brooklynn Nets to NOT make the playoffs (9-1)
To win the conference
Local bet: Denver Nuggets (8-1)
Others to consider: Dallas Mavericks (10-1), Philadelphia 76ers (5-1)
Take a flyer: Miami Heat (13-2)
Sixth Man of the Year
Local bet: Bones Hyland (20-1)
Other to consider: Norman Powell (12-1)
Take a flyer: Spencer Dinwiddie (24-1)