Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nets at 76ers (-8.5, -110): Philadelphia went 4-0 vs. Brooklyn and continues its dominance.

2. Hawks at Celtics (-9.5, -110): Boston closed the season with four straight wins ATS.

3. Warriors at Kings (ML, -110): Good luck beating Sactown in first playoff game since '06.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 86-70-3)