Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers (+5.5, -110) at Nuggets: As well as Denver's playing, Nuggets are 2-3 ATS in their past five.

2. Lakers at Nuggets (over 226.5 points): Make that three straight 'Overs' for Los Angeles.

3. Panthers at Hurricanes (over 6 goals, +100): Carolina's gone over the total in four of last five games.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 102-84-3)