DENVER – Bones Hyland borrowed a line Nikola Jokic after Saturday’s win over the Spurs.
“Those plays, it makes two people happy,” Hyland said of his seven assists.
The second-year guard insisted he didn’t copy the line from Jokic. Denver’s star center wasn’t buying it, but he did appreciate the approach.
“He’s lying,” Jokic said. “I’m joking, but that’s good. I think that’s a great mindset.”
Hyland wasn’t just a playmaker against the Spurs. He also scored a team-high 24 points, making 6 of his 8 attempts from 3-point range. It was the best of both of Hyland’s worlds, as he added five rebounds and two steals.
“Tonight, was a hell of a performance from Bones,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Not just scoring – seven assists, one turnover, got on the glass and made some spectacular highlight-type plays. What I liked most about it … it wasn’t just the Bones show. He got everybody else involved.”
The favorite play at the end of the night was not one of his deep 3-pointers. It was a flashy pass to Bruce Brown early in the fourth quarter. Hyland corralled a defensive rebound, pushed the tempo, borrowed a fake from Magic Johnson near midcourt and dropped off a no-look pass with his left hand for an easy layup.
“That was hard,” Hyland said, pleased with his fast-break show.
After the highlight, Hyland bounded toward the sideline full of excitement and slapped the hand of a courtside fan. It wasn’t the first time he involved the crowd in his celebration, and it likely won’t be the last.
“Whoever close to me gets a high five. Just like that,” Hyland said. “I just love getting the crowd involved and just having fun.”
There was no shortage of fun. The fan favorite got his night started with a 29-foot 3-pointer late in the first quarter. He had 7 points and an assist at halftime. He closed the game with 11 points, five assists and both of his steals in the fourth quarter with the help of some extended playing time due to the lopsided score.
“I feel like once I’m in that mode, that zone, I just go and have fun,” Hyland said. “I feel like the basket just opens up. It’s like an ocean out there. I’m just having fun. Once I get in that mode, it’s like unstoppable.”
The hip strain sidelined Hyland for the two previous games wasn’t a problem, he said. He wanted to play Thursday against the Thunder, but the team decided to give him another night to recover, which he appreciated Saturday. Heading into Monday’s return game in San Antonio, Hyland is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists while making 50% of his 3-pointers in 19 minutes per game.
If Hyland wants to borrow another page from Jokic’s book, he’ll need to have that kind of complete performances more regularly.
“Can he do this every game? That is what is making the difference,” Jokic said.
“He’s bringing the energy. It’s hard to have it every night. I think that’s the main difference between good and great.”