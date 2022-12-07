DENVER – On offense, Bones Hyland can score.

Defense, though? Well, that's been an issue.

Hmmm. Sounds like a local basketball team we know.

“I have long arms. I’m quick. I’m fast. I can get in passing lanes. I can defend on the perimeter when I put my mind to it,” Hyland said after Tuesday’s 116-115 loss to the Mavericks.

OK, then where are the results on 'D' — for Hyland as an individual and the Nuggets as a whole? The Nuggets are on a three-game losing streak, and each of the Hawks, Pelicans and Mavericks shot 50 percent or better from the field.

Hyland was his typical self on the offensive end against Dallas. He made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range and led the Nuggets’ bench in points (20) and minutes played (30), but that’s nothing new. After getting benched for the second half Sunday at New Orleans, Hyland and Michael Malone had a heart-to-heart conversation. The message was simple – the effort he expends on offense must be matched on the defensive end.

“He came to me and just told me what was going on,” Hyland said. “I feel like we’re on the same page now, so that’s a good thing. I feel like last game is just out the window.”

It wasn’t a perfect defensive effort against Dallas, but it was improved. Hyland finished the game with two steals and a block. He closed out aggressively on Dallas shooters. Even though Tim Hardaway Jr. was able to shoot over the 6-foot-2 guard’s contests or get Hyland off his feet with a shot fake, the effort was there. Hyland fought while mismatched with Luka Doncic in the post and earned praise for his effort.

“I felt he competed. I felt he fought. He contested,” Malone said. “He tried to be physical with guys, so that’s all I’m ever asking from Bones or from anyone – just go out there and play hard. … Overall, I thought Bones had an outstanding game on both ends.”

The second-year pro also held himself accountable. When asked what he must do to close out games with the starters, Hyland mentioned a defensive shortcoming.

“I got caught sleeping one time on (Dorian) Finney-Smith on a back-door cut,” Hyland admitted. “That was a huge play for them.”

The Nuggets trailed, 102-99, midway through the fourth quarter when Hyland watched Hardaway operate on the right wing. Finney-Smith cut from the top of the key through the center of the lane for a dunk. A possession later, Hyland hedged a screen to slow Luka Doncic’s penetration and had to race back to Hardaway once Aaron Gordon recovered. Hardaway attacked the aggressive closeout with a head fake and a dribble to his left for an open 3 that made it an eight-point game with five minutes left. Hyland was replaced by Bruce Brown and had a front-row seat for the rest of the game.

Thursday against Portland and its high-scoring backcourt of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will provide another opportunity for Hyland to prove he's growing on defense.

“Competing on that end and just being more consistent, that’s something that I’ve been working on. I know I can guard. It’s not something that’s, like, mind-blowing,” Hyland said.

“I know I can guard. I’ve got to put my mind to it, and just do it.”