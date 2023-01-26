MILWAUKEE - The painful part is in the past, and Bones Hyland is looking forward to a fun weekend close to home.
Hyland returned to the Nuggets' rotation in Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks. The second-year guard told The Denver Gazette that the jammed pinkie on his left hand has finally healed. The original injury occurred in last week’s win over the Pacers. Hyland left the court in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Thunder and missed Tuesday’s game in New Orleans with what the team called a finger sprain.
“It’s doing much better,” Hyland said after Wednesday’s game. “It didn’t bother me tonight, so that’s good.”
Despite the Nuggets playing without starting point guard Jamal Murray and three other starters in Milwaukee, Hyland remained in his reserve role Wednesday. Hyland said he doesn’t spend much time worrying about what’s outside his control but said he’s focused on making the most of whatever minutes come his way. Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained that starting Bruce Brown at point guard gives the starting unit more defensive flexibility, and the Nuggets put that to use, switching most every screen to start Wednesday’s game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
“Bones is a scorer, and he’s such an important part to that bench unit. With no Jamal, Bruce has been kind of our de facto starting point guard. … When Bones comes in or Ish (Smith) comes in, we have to do some different things defensively to account for their lack of size, if you will,” Malone said.
“It’s just Bones’ ability to come in the game and change the complexion in a hurry.”
Now, he’s headed home to Delaware. His high school, St. Georges Technical High School, will retire his jersey Friday night.
“That’s a school that I thought I would never go to. My mom made me go there,” Hyland said. “They gave everything to me as far as love, passion, just everything, man. I’m forever grateful for that school. This is a big honor to me. I’m very grateful for this moment that’s coming up. I really appreciate them. I can’t wait to be there.”
From there, it’s on to Philadelphia, roughly a 40-minute drive from Hyland’s hometown of Wilmington. The game at Wells Fargo Center has quickly established special meaning. Last year, a group of Wilmington firefighters who came to Hyland’s rescue after a deadly 2018 housefire were in attendance, and Hyland put on a show, making four 3-pointers and scoring 21 points in four-point Nuggets win. After going 5 of 14 from the field and 1 for 5 from 3 against the Bucks, Hyland’s planning on a better showing close to home.
“I definitely missed some easy tressis that I took that I make at a high clip,” Hyland said, using his preferred term for 3-pointers, after registering 15 points against the Bucks. “It’s all good. I’ll be back on in Philly, and it will be rolling.”
The plan is for the fun to continue through All-Star weekend. Hyland plans to participate in at least one of the weekend’s events in Salt Lake City.
“I know I’m going to be at least in the Rising Stars game,” Hyland said. “If the 3-point contest comes up, man, that would be dope, too.”